The amateur chef is back with yet another questionable cooking spectacle filled with tons of garlic and tomatoes

The former finance minister loves sharing his cooking adventures with the Twitter TL, and many people have a lot to say about it

Some try to give some solid advice, while most tend to sit back and watch as his questionable ingredients turn into more questionable dishes

Tito Mboweni once again shares his culinary practices on Twitter, with many people questioning his cooking Images: Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tito Mboweni is back at it with his infamous cooking adventures. He's still using his beloved pilchards, but now he's thrown in more garlic and tomato.

The former finance minister enjoys sharing his meals with the public, with many people thinking that the dishes look doubtful.

Most of the media on his Twitter consists of strange cooking choices, from questionable methods of braaiing to even more questionable amounts of garlic in dishes.

Many South Africans don't hold back when it comes to commenting on Tito's cooking, with some people offering tips and sane cooking advice on the process:

@Ounalypse suggested:

"Sequence your photos in an alphabetical order... people NOT from Limpopo will think uyaloya... what happened to the tomatoes on the last picture. "

@Judaeda3 proposed:

"Refill the atchaar bottle, next time don't remove the inside of the fish, that's where omega 3 can be found, Bra Titus,"

@Tuelo41690949 mentioned:

@jaha_lezansi pointed out:

"It’s the basics sometimes Tito. Just how you chop those tomatoes "

@UlrichJvV said:

"I thought it was mushrooms until I zoomed "

Many people still don't agree with Tito's cooking credentials, with many posting memes and roasting the amateur chef's cooking when he posted the finished product:

@NAMEISFUHARA said:

@khumalo1_nomah said:

"You ,sir, are the reason I love twitter...... Never a dull moment in your kitchen."

@KleinhansMk commented:

In a similar cooking story, Briefly News previously reported on Tito Mboweni, who, as we have seen, loves cooking and makes it a well-known fact among South Africans. Those who follow Tito Mboweni on social media are familiar with his regular cooking content.

South Africans are not shy to criticize the former finance ministers cooking. Tito Mboweni is never taken aback as he continues to share his kitchen creations.

