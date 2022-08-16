Television and radio presenter Dineo Ranaka has opened up about the pain she endured during her marriage

The star had no good things to say about the union, which she said lasted less than nine months

She also advised those who are in the process of looking for spouses not to rush things and those who are in abusive marriages to gather up the courage to leave

Dineo Ranaka has broken her silence on her short-lived marriage. The Kaya FM presenter, who has been hush-hush about her failed marriage, said the union did not last long because her ex-husband was abusive.

Dineo Ranaka has opened up about her ex-husband, who used to abuse her. Image: @dineoranaka.

Source: Instagram

The Ranakas star did not mention her former husband's name, but she said she endured a lot of pain during the union, which lasted "less than the duration of a full term pregnancy" to a point where her soul started getting dark.

According to The DailySun, the seasoned media personality headed to her Instagram page to vent about her "terrible" marriage. The star said the man cheated on her and sometimes beat her to a pulp. However, she said she has forgiven herself for choosing him, and she has also forgiven her ex-husband for everything he made her go through. Part of the post read:

"The marriage was UGLY to the point where my spirit started to turn ugly! If you are in the process of choosing a spouse, I pray you do better by praying over it and not trusting your own judgment. And if you are already in it with a terrible spouse, I pray you to find the courage to get out!!! I was married to him for less than the duration of a full-term pregnancy but it was enough for me to receive the darkest revelation of my lifetime."

