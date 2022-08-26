Many of South Africa's biggest talents of the moment charge exorbitant amounts for an appearance

Mega artists such as Makhadzi, Master KG and Uncle Waffles top the list with their impressive booking fees for anyone who wants to experience their star power

Some of these artists' booking fees earned them some criticism from fans, who were taken aback by their prices

South Africa is the land for all things groove and some of the best artists are available at a high cost. Makhadzi and more have a star power that deserves to break the bank if one is to see them live.

Some of South Africa's best live performers, like Uncle Waffles and Makhadzi, charge over R100K for a single appearance. Image: Instagram/ @zodwalibram/@unclewaffles_/@masterkgsa

While many artists have been criticised for overcharging, fans agree that they are worth the money. Artists such as Makhadzi and Uncle Waffles' booking fees prove the spell they've put their supporters under.

South African artists' booking fees ranked from highest to lowest

1. Makhadzi

Topping the list is Makhadzi, and TimesLIVE reports that she has a booking fee of nearly R200K. The multi-award artist's electrifying performances can be secured for a night at R150 000.

Watch why she can charge so much below:

2. Master KG

Next on the list is amapiano artist Master KG, whose booking fees clocks in at R120K. Master KG pulls major numbers as he has an average of 25 million listeners on Spotify.

3. Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles is almost at the same level as Makhadzi and Master KG, as her outdoor performances will cost R120K, a bit cheaper than her hourly rate of R80K which left some thinking she deserves it.

4. Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu surprised South Africans with her booking fee of R35K, while outdoor performances will cost an extra R15K, which makes her maximum price R45 000 per appearance.

Some artists' booking fees have gone viral, and Briefly News readers have expressed their opinions about how much their favourite artists charge.

@robinthirdfloor commented:

"Seeing ama booking fees of established artists is inspiring and makes me realise that when you really popping uyayidla imali hey."

Rose Sibeko commented:

"Social media can say whatever they like because in reality, our brothers, uncles, dads, sons really like Zodwa and will pay any amount - I repeat, any amount - to see her live."

Mpho Mahlaba commented:

"Uncle Waffles deserves it. An internationally recognised DJ."

