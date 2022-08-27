Diamond and Dolls star Inno Morolong came under fire from social media users following her recent post

In the post, the famous club host invited young, beautiful and stressed girls to get in touch with her for free drinks

Peeps said Morolong's offer is too good to be true and suspected that she probably ends up 'selling' them to her rich male friends

Reality television star and club host Inno Morolong landed in hot water following her post asking pretty girls who are stressed to go and party with her for free.

Inno Morolong has been called out by social media users for allegedly wanting to 'sell' young girls.

Source: Instagram

The Diamond and Dolls star was accused of recruiting young and vulnerable girls into working with her.

Reacting to a screenshot of Inno Morolong's post shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter, social media users accused the club host of wanting to pimp the girls to her rich male friends.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"This is how human trafficking starts and when this escalates and turns out badly we will be tweeting sounding woke."

@Mr_HustleZA wrote:

"We will be all over blaming foreigners hence it's our own that sells those girls to foreign gents."

@Bubbl3s_N noted:

"You have to be "clean" for drinks? Be fr Inno. Those drinks are not free,they are actually really expensive bc you will pay for them with your morals,dignity & self worth Also imagine being in her DMs and you see that second story confidence yezinye ingane Inno?."

@ThabiSoul_Deep wrote:

"This Inno person makes a living out of trading these kids for money to rich guys. She needs to be stopped."

@I_am_Bucie added:

"Girls can be so stupid, this Inno hun is going to sell them for drinks. We’ve heard how she speaks about her friends and the Nigerian men then sell themselves to."

