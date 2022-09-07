Video of Wacky Runway Show With Models in Weird Clothes, Netizens React: “Lady Gaga Would Rock This”
- A video from a fashion show has gone viral on social media, sparking numerous hilarious reactions online
- In the video, several models are seen strutting the runway in deconstructed and eccentric ensembles
- Not only are the dresses not your everyday look, but the headpieces and shoes are also dramatic
There are no limits to how wild and dramatic people get with their imaginations regarding fashion design; this story is a clear example.
A video currently trending on social media has left many people scratching their heads over the nature of the designs modelled.
In the trending clip posted by @emeraldsfashionblog, models are seen walking the runway in abstract and eccentric designs featuring structured ball dresses and dramatic bun hairstyles.
From thin drawn-on eyebrows to interesting headpieces, the show certainly got people talking on social media.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react to bizarre fashion designs
@ezeomecally commented:
"We are all mad in the country but we dnt want to turn to teddies abi ojuju calabar."
@frowitasani commented:
"Calabash in disguise"
@mo_famak commented:
"Wow epic, beautiful for movie industry I guess"
@omotezzy commented:
"If you guys wanna be Africans, just say it. That’s pure Africa culture iIsee in a stylish way."
@jennyidam commented:
"It keeps getting weirder."
@kwe_en_ commented:
"I love fashion, it's everything but I don't see any fashion in this video. What happening abeg."
@sophiejewel7 commented:
"Is this fashion?"
@locdsistah commented:
"This looks like an Alice in Wonderland fashion show."
@mhotunscollections commented:
"@tiannahsplacempire this is what you can do."
@benkach_ commented:
"@denrele_edun can rock these outfits."
@ebenoladutemu commented:
"@ladygaga definitely can."
Video captures rib-cracking moment little kid crashed a runway during fashion show
Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng previously reported that children will embarrass you - in a cute and hilarious way - and this is something a recent video captured.
In the clip posted on social media, a little kid no more than 5 years old can be seen running onto an active runway at a fashion show.
It didn't take long before his guardian tried to get him off, resulting in a small chase that ended with both of them falling.
