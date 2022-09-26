Despite being only 21 years old, a lady has achieved so much and took to social media to show off her wealth

The proud lady shared pictures and a video, revealing that she has 5 cars, 4 successful businesses and a house

Interestingly, the lady noted that she achieved all these without help from any man or having a rich family

A 21-year-old already leaving the good life has taken to social media to show off her wealth and achievements.

In a TikTok post, she announced owning 5 cars, 4 successful businesses and a house.

She boasted that no man helped her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@boss_chinbackuppage

Source: UGC

While revealing that she doesn't have a child, the businesswoman said that she was able to achieve all these on her own.

She added that her background is not rich, nor did she get help from any man.

The lady attributed her successes to herself and God. She shared snaps of herself in school uniform and some showing her in classy outfits

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

andrewsmith90251 said:

'Wow love that keep it up hun what too be like you love that no joke."

rebel said:

"Bwoy me nah hate enuh but you can tell me a wey you a work so me can send in me resume me Ave a aim but things kinda slow nw."

Casey_ka said:

"This is nothing negative. But watch your back hun, not everyone that smiles is a friend. Keep up the good work, wishing you more greatness."

ROADCHOPPER said:

"I will be a successful business owner soon right here in Jamaica I know God will protect me I am happy for you."

idontevencare58 said:

"Ok am not badmine;jealous or anything but what kind of work you do or do a video stating how you reach so much accomplishment at 21."

Source: Legit.ng