NBA YoungBoy is a father once again, making it officially his 10th child, and he welcomed the kid with his fiancée

The 22-year-old rapper and Jazlyn Mychelle already share a daughter, Alice, who was born in 2021

The birth of their new child comes just months after the rapper announced their engagement and will grow his clan

22-year-old rapper NBA YoungBoy is on his way to breaking records as he just welcomed his 10th child.

The rapper's latest kid is with his fiancée Jazlyn with whom he welcomed a daughter in 2021.

NBA Youngboy holds newborn in cute photo Photo credit: @nba_youunngboy

The latest addition comes just months after the rapper announced their engagement by posting a photo of Jazlyn holding her burgeoning baby bump while rocking a large diamond ring.

Taking to his Instagram page, YoungBoy announced the arrival of his child with an adorable photo.

"We got left today for a little but it’s cool’ Top #newborn.”

Reactions to NBA's post

dontwannatalk:

"Congrats to Jaz and top on their baby boy."

itsxavierlmao:

"W father figure."

damesjester:

"She had da baby already."

kingballgreezy:

"Congratulations king and god bless you and your whole family."

merie.bendat:

"I bet he look just like him too. YB genes strong."

dyshirecharles92:

"That's lit. My little brother and the baby got the same birthday."

Nick Cannon announces he's expecting 10th child

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng US TV host and comedian Nick Cannon casually announced that he was expecting yet another child in his usual fashion.

The entertainer surprised fans as he announced that he is expecting his 10th child with model Brittany Bell.

Going on his Instagram, Cannon shared a short clip of Bell exposing her full baby bump at Cannon’s knees while they smiled and laughed.

The father-of-eight was awaiting the birth of his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa, due in October, and after his other baby mama, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to the pair's first child together just last month.

According to Daily Mail, the baby's due date is unknown but based on Cannon's hashtag, It's a boy. Brittany, however, looked to be in the third trimester in the video.

