Black Panther actress, Letitia Wright, stepped out for the premiere of the film's sequel in a black suit

The look, which comprised of a black suit bedazzled with clear stones, is a homage to the late Chadwick Boseman

Boseman who passed away from cancer in 2020 had worn a similar look to the 2018 Academy Awards

Letitia Wright wore an outfit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie's premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it seems to be in honour of her late co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

The 28-year-old actress donned a black Alexander McQueen suit trimmed with chunky, clear stones dripping down from the shoulders.

The ensemble bears a striking resemblance to the outfit Boseman wore to the 2018 Academy Awards.

Check out the video below:

Social media reacts to Letitia Wright's tribute to Chadwick Boseman

bennamarieo:

"Well this just made me tear up."

s0mt0chukwu:

"Such a cute way to honour him ❤️"

syl_viahh_:

"You could almost see the sadness in his facial expression."

alejandra.ortizn:

"Omg every time is see a picture or video of him, I just cry. I. This video he has such sad eyes."

caminelson1:

"She looks so mature and beautiful!! God bless her!!!"

paytell26:

"I got chills, the good kind of chills, love it."

tondalaeya:

"Simply touching and beautiful."

onlyonekarah:

"You can see the hurt in his eyes."

becky_is_silly717:

"She's a good sister."

vivaappa:

"Aaaw it makes me teary-eyed."

