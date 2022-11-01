Nigerian singer, Davido’s son, Ifeanyi’s well-being recently became a cause for concern on social media

In the night of October 31, 2022, rumours made the rounds online that the three-year-old had lost his life

Ifeanyi soon became a trending topic as many Nigerians prayed for the young one’s well-being and for the rumours to be false

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s family is currently in the prayers of many fans after rumours made the rounds that his son, Ifeanyi, is dead.

In the late hours of October 31, 2022, news started to make the rounds on the Nigerian social media space that the three-year-old had lost his life.

Davido reportedly loses son Ifeanyi. Photos: @yas_ln

While the reports were not confirmed, a close friend of the singer, Eniola Badmus, did nothing to allay the fear of fans with her social media post.

On Instagram, Badmus posted a heartbroken emoji with an equally disturbing caption. See below:

Other celebs also seemed to react to the reports on their social media pages:

Prayers pour in for Davido’s son Ifeanyi after death rumours

After the rumours started to go viral online, a number of Nigerians on social media prayed to God for the news to be false. See below:

sultrycollections__:

"Oh Jesus praying and hoping this is not true."

startlet27:

"God forbid bad thing let it be a lie oo"

beauty_atabs:

"God this is painful. They just celebrated his birthday❤️. May the family find comfort in the Lord."

kattygoldmark:

"God forbid,I don’t want to believe this jooor"

chayzun:

"Oh God abeggggggg abegggggggggg omo this is piercing my heart abeg!!!!! Hey God davido come live with Ifeanyi debunk this abeg!!"

Chichi wrote:

Oyindamola tweeted:

This one go learn quick - Davido gushes over Ifeanyi as he teaches him to swim

Nigeria's leading news website Legit.ng previously reported that Davido was recently spotted teaching his son, Ifenyani how to swim.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the Electricity crooner was seen inside the big pool in his mansion with Ifeanyi.

Davido carried the three-year-old boy and made him flap his legs in the water as he gave him instructions on what to do.

The music star carried Ifeanyi around in the pool as the energetic boy continued to flap his legs.

