The Nigerian music industry is deep in grieve and pain at the moment over the passing of Ifeanyi, the first son of popular Afrobeat singer Davido

In a show of solidarity, Davido alleged greatest rival in the music industry Wizkid deletes his album-release-promotional tweet as he mourns the passing of his colleague's child

Wizkid was set to drop his official fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego, on November 4, 2022, but he seems to have cancelled the album launch indefinitely

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid joins many within the Nigerian entertainment industry to mourn the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of his colleague, Davido.

Wizkid, in an act of solidarity and support for his colleague Davido earlier on November 1, 2022, took to his Twitter page to delete his album-release promotional tweet.

Wizkid joins other Nigerian celebrities in mourning the passing of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi. Photo credit: @wizkid/@davido

The singer's fifth official album, More Love, Less Ego, was set to drop on November 4, 2022. However, with the recent happenings and grief that has struck the family of his colleague Davido the album release seems to have been cancelled indefinitely.

Wizkid, a father of four boys, showed in his actions that the purported acrimony usually pushed by the media between himself and Davido is nothing but a faux.

See Wizkid's post deleting his album promotional tweet as he mourns the passing of Ifeanyi:

See some of the comments that Wizkid's action in mourning of Ifeanyi stirred online:

@xothehybrid:

"Wizkid is so sensitive... Remember when he gave Reekado a knock on the head on Twitter cos he wanted to drop a song when the country was in a tight spot. Most actually dragged him for it.. Some even said he should go beg Reekado."

@choplifekitchenlagos:

"As it should be, a loss of child is a pain nobody can ever ever ever know or feel and I pray we never ever experience it and for those who have may Gof comfort you and give you another opportunity to always be thankful and cheerful again."

@officialdorine22:

"Should we say he is concerned or what!!!!! Just saying no insult."

@millyboy___:

"Put everything aside Abeg.… death no be competition.We all need to come together as one cos it can happen to anyone."

@amakan007:

"He's a father too. I'm sure he can understand the loss. It hits really deep."

@millymatt_place:

"Later they’ll say Wizkid like to do his things his way. This ni*ga right here felt it."

@iam__imma:

"E know say the death go cover en album."

