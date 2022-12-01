Former wrestler Dwayne Jonson alias The Rock has made up for the mistakes he made as a teen after returning home to where he was raised

According to the 50-year-old actor, he used to shoplift chocolate at a store, and he went back and bought all of them to make for the ones he stole

Netizens commended him for making amends for his past mistakes, while others said he should have left the chocolates there as buying them wasn't really making amends

Actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock, has finally cleared his guilty conscience.

Dwayne Johnson returned back to where he was raised to make up for his mistakes. Photo: The Rock.

Dwayne Jonhson's atonement

The Jumanji actor posted a video on his Instagram page documenting his recent visit to a store in Hawaii where he disclosed he used to shoplift as a teenager.

“We were evicted from Hawaii in ’87, and after all these years...I finally got back home to right this wrong. I finally exorcised this chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades,” he said.

Johnson said he used to steal a king-size Snickers bar from the store every day when he was 14.

“The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” he shared.

In the video, the star bought every Snickers bar in the shop and paid for the purchases of stunned customers, too.

“We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces,” he added.

Netizens reactions

Here are some of the comments from social media users:

@calvincdouglas said:

"Imagine going in for snickers and the cashier says yea the rock just bought them all."

@lizatoe said:

"It’s never too late to go back and make right of a wrong. This is great."

@leks__66 added:

"Technically you just owe them the money and should have left all the snicker there."

@ecdautodesign commented:

"Should have "bought" them (left them on the shelf), but it's the thought that counts."

@mwtorres89 commented:

"This proves you never forget the things you felt guilt over."

@exhibitori commented:

"Thank you for the words. It is all about how we treat each other as humans. And how we work to better ourselves along the way."

Dwayne on never using guns again

Dwayne said his production company will no longer use any real firearms or weapons while making movies.

The Rock joined a list of people who petitioned productions to make the environment safe for people who are working on a film or show set.

This was after Hollywood actor, and director Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on set after firing a prop gun.

Source: TUKO.co.ke