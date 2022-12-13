Hazel Mahazard, Prince Kaybee's side chick, recently celebrated the launch of a podcast with a photo post

According to her caption, the podcast named after her stage name Hazel Mahazard will provide a platform for DJs and producers to openly discuss their experiences

Some South Africans congratulated Hazel, while others trolled her by requesting that she invite Prince Kaybee to the show

Hazel Mahazard, Prince Kaybee's former side chick, has joined a number of Mzansi celebrities who launched a podcast in 2022.

Prince Kaybee's former side girl Hazel Mahazard was told to invite Prince Kaybee after announcing her podcast name after her stage name. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @hazel_mahazard

The popularity of podcasts such as MacG's Podcast and Chill, as well as Nkululeko n Cultr, has prompted many South African celebrities to jump on the podcast hype train. Ntsiki Mazwai also jumped on board with the new craze.

Prince Kaybee's side girl Hazel Mahazard celebrates launching podcast named after her stage name

The house music producer, DJ, and businesswoman recently celebrated the launch of her podcast on Twitter.

Hazel stated that the podcast will provide a platform for South African DJs and producers to discuss all aspects of music production. The podcast is called Hazel Mahazard, which is her stage name. Hazel tweeted to her followers, saying:

"Also I’ve started Within with Hazel Mahazard which is a podcast series about South African DJs and Producers."

The podcast was accompanied by photos of her first guest, award-winning DJ Chymamusique.

Netizens had mixed feelings after seeing the post. Some people congratulated Hazel for making big strides in her career. Other peeps used the opportunity to troll Hazel, asking her to invite Prince Kaybee to the show. Peeps wrote:

@GobhaNicholas said:

"Hazel, uzom inviter loya DJ?"

@MY_REEDEMA shared:

"Keep shining sweets dilandile ❤️"

@MbusoNkabz posted:

"Nice one chomy ❤️"

@static_an replied:

"Let's get @PrinceKaybee_SA there, please."

@voni_babyy commented:

"Well done! Can’t wait to take listen "

@agapetimbela also shared:

"Making great moves"

@JuniorMbatha_ wrote:

"When are you inviting Prince Kaybee?"

@Nzila_09 added:

"I don't blame Prince Kb for risking his dignity."

According to TimesLIVE, Hazel aired all of her and Price Kaybee's dirty laundry for all to see in 2021. She posted screenshots of her and Kaybee's lovey-dovey conversations. Sexual protographs were also included with the screenshots.

The publication later reported that Hazel issued a public apology to the Fetch Your Life hitmaker.

"Would like to take this opportunity to apologise to Kabelo for the posts, and any damage the last picture may have caused to his dignity, public image, personal life, and his businesses," partly read Hazel's statement.

Ntsiki Mazwai set to launch new podcast Loud days after being booted off Unpopular Opinion

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai was down and out but the controversial star made a major comeback. A few weeks ago the star made headlines when she was booted off her popular podcast, Unpopular Opinion with Ntsiki Mazwai.

The media personality had Mzansi grinning from ear to ear when she revealed that a new podcast was in the works.

According to ZAlebs, the star announced that she is the sole owner of the highly-anticipated podcast which premiered at AMPD Studios which are sponsored by Nedbank in Newtown Junction on Sunday, 11 December 2022.

