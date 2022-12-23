Cassper Nyovest, who has been vocal about his disappointment in the country's leadership and the energy crisis, took matters into his own hands.

The rapper posted a video on his social media platforms and revealed that he installed solar panels at his house

Cassper also warned Mzansi and said in the comments that they must prepare themselves for Stage 8 loadshedding

Cassper Nyovest flaunts solar panels installed at his house. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

took to his social media to share his relief that loadshedding is no longer a problem in his household.

The Siyathandana hitmaker showed off his recently installed solar panels and can be heard saying in the video "No more loadshedding, I'm enough now."

Pearl Thusi congratulated Cassper in the comment and said she was glad he finally took her advice to go off Eskom's grid, and he replied:

"I didn’t ever say I didn’t wanna do it Ma G. I said I would rather have a McLaren if I chose between the 2. Now I don’t have to choose, so I can do it. Anyway! I’m side now!

Mzansi folks were also impressed that he pulled it off and will be one of the few South Africans who won't be complaining about loadshedding.

Some people shared their expertise and said his solar panels would not be enough to power up his mansion, and the rest just clapped for the hard-working musician.

@therealphiffy said:

"That’s a huge house. I hope those panels are enough."

@danielish428 wrote:

"For the 2024 National elections, we all have to agree on one alternative party and vote for it because we can't deal with ANC. Loadshedding is out of control."

@sbu_gwala stated:

"Been saying the 2024 elections are more important than 1994."

@its.tumiii mentioned:

"A house this big should have its own power plant."

@obiejordanworld added:

"No more load shedding at the white house. This is for president Simba."

@tintie247 shared:

"The quotes I'm getting for my little house. I can't imagine what people quote you whenever you need something."

@dreamers__corner_ asked:

"Please recommend the company you used."

Cassper Nyovest weighs in on SA leadership crisis after the ANC elective conference: “I fear for our nation”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the country's leadership crisis. The rapper was seemingly reacting to the recent ruling party's elective conference. President Cyril Ramaphosa was voted as the ANC's president again.

The rapper-turned-businessman expressed that he fears that things will get worse. The country is currently facing corruption, loadshedding and unemployment crisis, among other issues.

Source: Briefly News