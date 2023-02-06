The 65th annual Grammy Awards took place on February 5, 2023, and several celebrities were in attendance

From Nigeria's very own Tems to American rapper, Cardi B, some stars slayed on the red carpet

It was a night of glitz, glamour and big wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards show and fans were entertained by several fashionable moments.

As is the case with many red carpet shows, celebrities came through and fans witnessed some stars bringing their fashion A-games as per usual.

In this article, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng takes a look at seven celebrity styles at the Grammys.

Check them out below:

1. Cardi B

The WAP rapper wore a futuristic electric blue gown by Gaurav Gupta which came straight from the catwalk of the designer’s spring 2023 couture show.

The structure of the look brought an otherworldly atmosphere to the red carpet.

2. Tems

For her special night, the curvaceous beauty draped her curves in a golden yellow dress reportedly from Vivienne Westwood.

The look featured a draped neckline with a corset bodice and a draping around the lower part of the dress.

She accessorised with some pearls around her neck and on one part of her shoulders.

3. Doja Cat

Doja Cat rocked a one-shoulder vinyl Versace gown, which she accessorized with matching gloves, spiral earrings and a Liza Minnelli pixie cut.

The latex look is yet another daring outfit rocked by the singer who had earlier attended a fashion show covered in red stones.

4. Coco Jones

The ebony beauty matched the trophy in a shimmery gold number.

Jones walked the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad dress that featured a thigh-high opening.

5. Lizzo

The singer donned an orange Dolce & Gabbana cape that covered her head in flowers which were both extravagant and elegant.

She also wore a single flower in her hair, and eye shadow in shades that matched her dress.

6. Bebe Rexha

The beautiful singer gave fans major glam 'Barbiecore' vibes in this flirty look.

The criss-cross neckline dress designed by Moschino flattered the singer's feminine silhouette.

7. Taylor Swift

The singer sported a dark blue Roberto Cavalli cropped turtleneck and floor-length skirt with just enough sequins to evoke the night sky.

She certainly came through with a fierce look.

The ladies rocked the red carpet!

