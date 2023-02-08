Award-winning rapper, Cardi B, sported a blue Gaurav Gupta dress at the 2023 Grammy Awards show

The look earned her spots on various lists of best-dressed from the highly coveted award ceremony

Interestingly, Ghanaian fashion influencer, Nana Akua Adoo rocked a similar look by the same designer in 2020

Following the much-talked-about 2023 Grammy Awards show, several fans are not yet over some looks from the ceremony.

One look which stood out was Cardi B's royal blue ensemble which earned her fashion nods.

Interestingly, the look is not as unique as many people think.

Photos of Nana and Cardi. Credit: @nanaakuaado, @iamcardib

In 2020, Ghanaian fashion influencer, Nana Akua Adoo, turned heads at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

She sported a Gaurav Gupta design in beige colour featuring structures.

Putting her look alongside Cardi B's - also by the same designer - the similarities are glaring.

Check out this post below:

Cardi B and Nana Akua: Fashion fans react

@toolzo:

"They both look amazing @nanaakuaaddo "

@latashalagos:

"Nana in 2020. An African stylista with a great stylist too and an eye for future forward trends. She sabi the work. They both fire though."

@onyinyechi_03:

"We did not hear how cardi B copied Nanas' look all the way in 2021 if the reversed were the case it would have made national news . May God heal Africa from slavery mentality "

@_chim.ebuka:

"Errmmm if you've seen the two gowns in video. I mean recording not some studio pictures, you'd tell yourself the truth. Nana’s dress is too photogenic. I mean it wasn't all this fine and firm in videos. Cardi B’s was as firm as rock. Both videos and pictures."

@moyosoretoluwasemi:

"I sincerely don’t understand where the comparison is coming from. This is fashion. People have the right to wear the same design cos it’s not meant for one person alone. Before nana rocked a gaurav collection someone has worn it. Get over it."

@skin_glowarena:

"Cardi don't copy us ooo."

@larrittshoevillage:

"Both rocked it perfectly well."

@bisolatrendybee:

"Absolutely phenomenal "

