Pop star Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck said "I do", twice at Clark County in Nevada and Georgia in 2022

The couple got their marriage licence after they waited in line as they were in the company of four other couples

J'Lo and Affleck recently showed off their newly gotten new tattoos on their torsos as a sign of their unending love

Singer Jennifer Lopez alias J'Lo and her husband Ben Affleck have celebrated their love by getting new tattoos.

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck have gotten tattoos to celebrate their union on Valentine's Day. Photo: J'Lo, Getty Images.

Symbolic tattoos

On Valentine's Day, J'Lo took to Instagram to show off the new tattoos that bore the initials of their names.

According to Daily Mail, the 53-year-old singer disclosed that she and her 50-year-old hubby had gotten complementary tattoos located on the sides of their torsos.

Fans said the tattoos are symbolic of their love days after their fans spotted the duo caught up in a tiff during the Grammy Awards ceremony.

J'Lo also shared throwback photos of herself and her man in the early stages of their union.

Hashtags that she used on the post included references to their relationship history and her yet-to-be-released brand-new album This Is Me.

J'Lo captioned the post:

"Commitment. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love."

See Jenni from the block's Instagram post:

Jennifer Lopez's disastrous vocals have peeps in tears, Whitney Houston's tribute rehearsal

J.Lo is popularly known for her successful acting and music career. Her top songs include Love Don't Cost a Thing, I Aint Your Mama, and On The Floor, just to mention a few.

Her leaked audio preparing for the tribute of the late multi-award-winning singer Whitney Houston attracted a lot of negative reviews on Twitter after @notcapnamerica shared it with a caption.

