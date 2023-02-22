Ntsiki Mazwai has announced on her timeline that she has set up her OnlyFans account for international clients only

The opinionated media personality revealed that she's ready to get her dollars and pounds up after setting up her Pay Pal account

Taking to her comment section, Ntsiki's stans encouraged her to chase that bag while Mzansi men complained about being left out in the cold

Ntsiki Mazwai is chasing that international bag, baby! The poet took to her timeline to reveal that she has set up an OnlyFans account for international clients only.

Ntsiki Mazwai set up her OnlyFans account for international clients only. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the opinionated podcaster revealed that she's ready to put in work after setting up her Pay Pal account for her admirers outside the country. Ntsiki Mazwai wrote:

"Ok.... I've set up my PayPal account for my Only Fans. International clients only."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Ntsiki Mzwai's post

Peeps took to Ntsiki's comment section on the microblogging app and shared mixed views of her post. Some encouraged her to get her paper up while South African men complained about being left out.

@QueenAngela98 wrote:

"Let's work."

@ThembinkosiJac7 said:

"Please my crush. Don't send our assets to those colonisers, they will ask you to send more."

@HlezaSaxon commented:

"How are you different from Debonairs that's hiring foreign nationals only? Why are South African men hated like this? We must be a threat to something."

@Assistant_Chair wrote:

"I'm from Morocco, sisi. Faka iLink sizo bona kahle."

@Dugarakwen added:

"Don't start please because the center is already not holding. That's why you see Durban always attacked by heavy rains and floods."

Taxi boss produces new movie about the Mzansi taxi industry

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a taxi boss produced a new film about the South African taxi industry. Taxi Bosses features stars such as former Uzalo actor Siyabonga Radebe and former Isibaya star Andile Mxakaza.

The movie was filmed in Durban. It premiered at Suncoast SineCentre in Durban on Thursday. Taxi boss Nhlanhla Shelembe told Daily Sun that some of the movies about the Mzansi taxi industry don't tell it all.

The Durban-based businessman said he decided to tell their real untold stories, adding that he'll show people what he knows. The movie shows the lives of taxi bosses and taxi drivers.

Source: Briefly News