American singer Chris Brown has become synonymous with lap dances for his female fans during his music tours

The flexible musician and dancer has been giving the fans a thrilling show and a lucky lady gets to join him on stage for a dance

His recent antics did not sit well with a boyfriend who announced he was ending his relationship after witnessing his lover getting a lap dance

An angry boyfriend has dumped the love of his life after she happily entertained singer Chris Brown, who gave her a lap dance to remember.

Chris Brown caused a couple to break up after he gave a female fan a sensual lap dance during a concert. Image: Kristy Sparow & Frank Hoensch

Signature dance

The heartbroken man had bought front-row seats for his lover during the celebrated musician's Under The Influence Tour.

The 33-year-old musician has become synonymous with his sensual lap dances on female fans during his concerts.

According to Daily Mail, the boyfriend, identified as Dash, watched in anger as the incident unfolded on stage, and he took to TikTok to announce the break up while sharing the video.

In the video, the beautiful lady wore a bright smile on her face as Brown danced, and she lovingly ran her hands up and down the singer's body as she fanned herself with her hand.

See the post below:

No longer with her

Dash later gave netizens an update, writing:

"Regarding the Chris Brown concert, I'm no longer with my girlfriend, but she said she doesn't think what she did was wrong."

Netizens reacted to the video, and below are some of the top comments:

"Even though Chris Brown is Chris brown, ain’t no way I am letting anyone, but my man be on me like that, no matter what."

SOPHIA wrote:

"If roles were reversed & I bought my man’s tickets to, let’s say Selena Gomez concert, and she did that, I’d be happy for him."

parker noggle wrote:

"The way I would have broken up with her instantly."

ratedr0587 wrote:

"The insecure energy is real."

