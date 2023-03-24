A man showed up at Rihanna's home to ask for the singer's hand in marriage, but her security team stopped him

The singer's security detail called the police to apprehend the man, who was later released with a warning

This is not the first time a man is showing up in the singer's house, and the situation is rather alarming since she has a young family

A stranger showing up at Barbadian singer Rihanna's house has caused a stir on social media.

Wanted to ask for Rihanna's hand?

According to TMZ, following a visit from a man who wanted to ask Rihanna for her hand in marriage, Rihanna's home became the focus of some major police activity.

According to law enforcement officials, the man, who came from South Carolina, arrived at Rihanna's house on Thursday and was welcomed there nearly immediately by her security.

According to TMZ's sources, Rihanna's crew immediately alerted the police after the man stated he was to propose to the singer. Officers put the man in handcuffs, put him in a car, and had a serious conversation with him about his intentions after they arrived.

The individual, wearing a red Nike sweatshirt, reportedly had broken no laws, and he was released with a warning not to show up at Rihanna's house again.

Rihanna Meets Kenyan lady

Separately, the singer had recently met a Kenyan content creator living in Los Angeles at a supermarket.

The two took awesome videos together, prompting fans to wonder whether Rihanna's security detail was slacking.

The content creator was elated and penned a loving message on her Instagram after the meet-up with the star.

"My God, I don’t even know where to start… I met Rihanna today. I had such a genuine long conversation with her; I almost forgot to take a photo. I can’t wait to interview you @badgalriri one of these days. Our convo & your kindness lives rent free in my mind forever ever, thank you for being so down to earth ily."

She also commended the mother of one for bringing her Fenty products to Kenya and Africa.

