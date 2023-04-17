A video posted on TikTok shows a charming little girl dancing happily and merrily in an open place

The video, which has attracted a lot of attention, has received more than one million views from dance lovers

TikTok users who love to see children dance rushed to the comment section of the video to praise the girl

Dance lovers on TikTok are praising a little girl who performed a gentle dance in a viral video.

In the video seen on the TikTok handle of @pbailliu, the little girl showed a lot of happiness while dancing.

The charming little girl danced happily in public. Photo credit: TikTok/@pbailliu.

The video was not too long, as it lasted for just 20 seconds, but the girl still shone like a star in the few seconds that she danced.

Innocent little girl who danced in public goes viral

The music of Lucky Dube played in the video, and the girl started dancing by raising her two hands.

She brought her hands down and then up again, gesturing happily with her innocent face shining bright.

Her dance steps were not too energetic, but she showed clearly that she was in a happy mood with the way she swung her body sideways. Throughout the period she danced, she stood in one spot.

So far, the video has been viewed more than one million times by dance lovers on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@angiedelacruz1941 said:

"So cute! She looks happy."

@user639917380 Olga Alekseevna said:

"At least go around the whole world more beautiful children can not be found!"

@Prisci0046 commented:

"Beautiful Angel!"

@guy mbaki said:

"I really like the sound of this African music. For me it's a legend."

@Ivone Espirito Santo said:

"Innocence, purity, joy, and beautiful. I'm excited and sad. We are children of God."

@Byron Thoene said:

"She's simply amazing."

TikTok video shows Mzansi mom laughing at toddler stuck in small baby grow she put on during loadshedding

In more news about adorable toddlers, Briefly News reported that loadshedding is defeating Mzansi. One mother dressed her toddler in a tiny baby grow by accident as she couldn't see when the power was off. The little girl was not impressed!

Some people are experiencing more time without power than with. It is making living almost impossible. I mean, mothers can't even dress their babies properly anymore!

This mother was finished! TikTok user @veronicangwenya, by accident, put on a baby grow that was too small for her daughter as she couldn’t see properly during loadshedding. It was so small that little Miss couldn’t move a muscle.

