American singer Tyrese has been ordered to pay KSh 84m to his ex, Samantha Lee Gibson, for back child support and lawyer fees

The court ordered the actor to pay R11 million back child support for his daughter Soraya, KSh 54m for Samantha's attorney fees, and an additional KSh 2m bill

Tyrese had failed to comply with a court-ordered child support payment of KSh 1.3m per month, dating back to August 2022.

R&B singer Tyrese Gibson has been ordered to pay R100 million to his ex for back child support and lawyer fees by the same judge he publicly called racist.

Tyrese to pay KSh 84m to ex-wife Samantha and her lawyer in child custody hearing. Photo: Page Six.

According to TMZ, the actor and crooner was in Fulton County court on Tuesday, April 25, for his continuing child support struggle with Samantha Lee Gibson.

Apparently, the rapper known as Black Ty was not trying to pay the R174 886 a month he was ordered to pay way back in August 2022.

Tyrese will pay a total of R11 million in back child support for their daughter Soraya and R6 million for Samantha's attorney fees.

He also has to foot a bill of over R200 000for the special master, a referee, appointed by the judge to handle minor disputes during the case.

Not long ago, Tyrese took to social media to accuse the court and judge, Kevin M. Farmer, of being racist during the custody battle.

Tyrese also noted that the judge allegedly called his ex-wife a b*tch.

Tyrese declared single again

Kenya's leading news website Tuko.ke previously reported that the court ordered the Best Man I Can Be hitmaker to pay KSh 1.3 million monthly child support to his wife without failure.

The judge also cautioned the two not to bad mouth each other in front of their daughter Soraya and told Tyrese that he should be happy if his ex moves into a nicer house because it meant a better standard of living for his daughter.

However, the judge ordered that Tyrese pay the required child support amount when his estranged wife filed for divorce in 2020.

In his defence, the actor noted that he had been making his estranged wife's car payments for two years.

As a result, the judge knocked off some amount he should have paid, bringing the lumpsum down to KSh 20 million.

