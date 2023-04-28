Natasha Thahane opened up about being a working mom and got thousands of people in their feels

The actress posted a video of her socials in tears and penned a lengthy caption thanking the supportive people in her life

The clip touched people's hearts and other working moms flooded her comments to share their struggles

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Natasha Thahane opened up about motherhood on her socials. Image: natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane gave a shout to the people holding her down during her motherhood journey on her socials.

Natasha pours her heart out about motherhood

The Blood & Water actress posted a relatable video about the difficulties of being away from her one-year-old son while she is working, reported FakazaNews. Natasha said she was working hard to secure his future and thanked the people helping her raise the boy.

"Thank you to Daddy and our House Manager for holding it down while I get back on my feet. Thank You to our families, neighbours, and friends for their constant support. To my management team and production, Thank You. It really takes a village to raise a child."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She also thanked God for protecting her baby, which she shares with Orlando Pirates soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch.

"Most importantly, thank you Lord, for protecting my son. We always think we’re the ones taking care of them but in all honesty! It’s GOD! God is protecting our children, and may He continue to watch over them. Qina Mfazi ❤️"

See the Instagram post below:

Natasha's Instagram followers shower her with love

@moniquemoal said:

"POV: Life of being a working mom. Most of the time I break down."

@zaza_ntombiyomzulu posted:

"My baby girl is only three months and I went back to work when she was a month and a half. Qina mfazi."

@kutloano_mohasoa added:

"Thank you for speaking on behalf of all the working moms. Single or not. This is so relatable."

@sine_shozi mentioned:

"Thank you for sharing this sis, a few understand how hard it is to be a working mom."

@iam_lyndiswa shared:

"I’m not yet a mom but that still cuts too deep."

@thembimabuza201 said:

"Sometimes you thing you are the only one going through this but this post shows that a lot of women are going through the same."

@olwethu8084 wrote:

"Stay strong sisi for your child.❤️"

@lelloh.chillies stated:

"Being abroad way too far from my babies it is the hardest thing ever. To see them once a year is painful. But we have to put food on the table."

Natasha Thahane shares cute pictures from her son’s lush ‘Lion King’ themed 1st birthday party

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch have mastered the game of letting their fans play guessing games about the state of their relationship. The two, who welcomed their first child in April last year, recently celebrated his first birthday.

The Blood & Water actress started her son's birthday festivities with a sweet Instagram post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News