Doja Cat made an entrance at the 2023 Met Gala dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette

The singer/rapper dressed up in a beautiful sequined white dress by Oscar De La Renta

In a video clip which has gone viral, she was seen meowing to every question asked by an interviewer

Doja Cat knows how to make an entrance at an event and keeps her name on the trend list.

The 2023 Met Gala took place on Monday evening, 1 May, and several stars were in attendance, including Doja Cat, who came dressed as a cat.

The theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld, a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

Doja Cat dresses up as a cat for Met Gala

Doja Cat opted to dress up as Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette. She wore an Oscar De La Renta sequined white dress with a long, fluffy train and sequin cat ears.

For her makeup, Doja wore prosthetics to look like a cat.

Interestingly, she made sure to stay in character. During an interview with Vogue’s Emma Chamberlain, Doja Cat responded to every question thrown at her with “meow”.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react to Doja Cat's interview

@harnikesempire:

"Na like this i go dey answer anyone wey ask me when I go marry."

@libra.attraction:

"She didn’t break character."

@manuel__._mannie:

"Fame and celebrity status will make you go crazy."

@sheffy340:

"Madness full everywhere ,both poor nd the rich."

@declutteroutlet:

"No be only nigerians get werey for head."

@abefeniwura_:

"Miss the old Doja."

@wellingdav:

"She don mad I swear."

