Minnie Dlamini has been showered with praise after revealing that she is renovating her childhood home for her parents

The Honeymoon actress also revealed that she recently gifted her beautiful mother with a car

Minnie's fans and friends including Rachel Kolisi, Shauwn Mkhize and Thando Thabethe congratulated her on the project

Minnie Dlamini is going all out to make the most important people in her life happy. The media personality announced that she is in the process of renovating her parents' house to make it their dream home.

Minnie Dlamini revealed that she is building a dream home for her parents. Image: @minniedlamini

The actress shared a picture of the work in progress on her social media pages, much to the delight of her followers.

Minnie Dlamini reveals she is renovating her parents' home

Minnie Dlamini is the kind of daughter any parent can pray for. The actress announced on Instagram that she is in the process of upgrading her childhood house to give her mom and dad their dream home.

According to Kaya 959, The Honeymoon actress shared a picture while sitting on the patio of the mansion she is renovating. She said after buying her mother her dream car, she is now working on ensuring she gets her dream home. The caption read:

"When life throws you bricks, build houses Renovating my childhood home has been a movie lol Can’t wait to show you when it’s done. I do it ALL for my family ♥️ Bought my Mama a car now it’s time to give her, her dream home and Dad lol ."

Minnie Dlamini's industry colleagues congratulate her on the big project

Minnie's followers and industry friends lauded her for wanting to give her mother her dream home. Peeps like MaMkhize, Thando Thabethe, and Rachel Kolisi shared sweet reactions.

Thando Thabethe reacted with sweet emojis.

@kwa_mamkhize commented:

"Rome was never built in one day baby sis ❤️."

@ttmbha wrote:

"You're an inspiration sis ."

@melzinbala added:

"Your family is all ❤️. So beautiful ."

@thee_moneymagnet noted:

"One thing about us Daughters is that sisebenzela ekhaya no matter what! usebenzile Sibalukhulu makwande️❤️."

@rachelkolisi said:

"Yusss go girl ❤️."

Minnie Dlamini denies dating Yanga Chief following reports they were spotted being cosy: “I’m not dating him”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini has rubbished reports that she is back onto the dating scene barely a year after her divorce from Quinton Jones.

Social media went up in flames when rumours that the media personality is in a serious relationship with Yanga Chief.

Gone are the days when celebrities used to live private lives. Many stars' secrets are now going public, thanks to social media.

