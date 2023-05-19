Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant is curving her niche in the entertainment industry as she is interning for Beyoncé

According to a list released by the artist for her sold-out Renaissance World Tour, Natalia Bryant is interning for her

This is not the first time for Natalia to work with the 41-year-old, as in 2021, The Alien Superstar singer hired her to model for her Ivy Park collection

The late NBA star Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant has been hired as an intern for Beyoncé's sold-out Renaissance World Tour.

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant works with Beyoncé on her 'Renaissance' world tour.

Source: Getty Images

Natalia Bryant interning for Beyoncé on the Renaissance world tour

According to E News, a released list of people who would get working for Bey's sold-out tour has been shared, and fans were quick to spot Natalia Bryant's name.

The 20-year-old will be interning for Beyoncé. This is, however, not the first time she is working for the Thique singer.

Hollywood Life reported that Natalia worked for the mother of three in 2021 when she modelled alongside her and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter for the Ivy Park 'Halls of Ivy' campaign.

Natalia Bryant called a nepotism baby after Beyoncé hired her on the Renaissance world tour

Some have argued that the 20-year-old leveraged her nepo-baby rights.

For those unfamiliar with the term, it is a short form for a nepotism baby— a celebrity child who has succeeded in their career. It might be the same career or adjacent to that of their parents, and the implication hence, they are only successful since their parents had a role to play.

Beyoncé's trust circle

According to Daily Mail, the singer loves hiring people from her inner circle whom she trusts. It is no wonder that her mom Tina Knowles is heading the costume design, and her uncle Larry is the VIP manager for The Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé formally credited herself as the director, executive producer, creative director, and musical arranger of the tour - which Billboard projected will gross approximately $300m (R5 809 125 000,00).

