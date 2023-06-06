A mother who took her daughter to a Burna Boy's show said her child cried as she listened to the singer perform

The child shed tears of joy while singing along to 'Last Last' in the presence of her mother and other concert callers

Many TikTokers who watched her emotional video said it must have been a memorable event for the daughter

A woman who took her daughter to a Burna Boy's concert abroad shared a video to capture the moment this girl cried as she was overwhelmed with joy.

The child had uncontrollable tears as the 'Ye' singer was performing on stage. She faced her mother and cried.

A young girl was overcome with emotion at a Burna Boy concert recently. Image: @limleechin, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Child cries as she sings Burna Boy's 'Last Last'

The woman (@limleechin) described Burna Boy as her daughter's favourite artist.

Despite crying bitterly, the girl still tried to sing along to the musician.

Many people who watched the TikTok video said the child would remember the memory her mother gave her for a long time.

Watch the video below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Tv said:

"IT'S LIKE SHES PRAISING GOD."

…Armani Rose said:

"This is really how burna definitely wanted us to sing this."

isityeahhhh said:

"Awww bless her she's gonna remember this forever."

Jaeden said:

"Definitely the main character in her friend group."

Tessie asked:

"Who hurt that baby?"

Her mother replied:

"Burna did when she realised this was the end of the show, she was having the time of her life."

ILS.SNEH said:

"They broke her heart."

Emmy said:

"I watch this more than 3 times I don’t know why."

Pretty light 99 said:

"I was worse when I went to see wizkid."

Anny boo said:

"I can’t help but laugh."

RichieRich said:

"Mahn! this girl's vibe is something else."

Dice Man furniture work&decor said:

"You sure they didn't break your heart? Cause eish."

