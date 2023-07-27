Lady Zamar is rumoured to be leaving South Africa and is allegedly headed to Malawi

The singer recently had a meltdown on Twitter and asked her trolls why they hate her so much

Her love-hate relationship with South Africans has now allegedly driven her out of the country and back to her ancestral roots

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Singer Lady Zamar has apparently decided to pack her bags and leave the country.

Zamar recently showed love and appreciation to her South African fans. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Is Lady Zamar leaving the country? Reports seem to suggest so

According to The South African, Lady Zamar is headed to Malawi.

This apparent decision is a result of a lifelong battle with trolls on social media, who bully the singer on a daily basis.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The publication reported that Zamar has decided to embark on a fresh start in Malawi, where she has deep ancestral roots.

Lady Zamar posts a tweet appreciating her South African fans, could this be a hint?

In a tweet dated 25 July, Lady Zamar spoke about her love for her local fans, saying they have shown her support.

"I have some of the best fans in the country…I appreciate and love you guys so so much, the support you give and show is overwhelming."

Some of her fans respond with love and support

@maphokamokutle said:

"You are welcome sthandwa."

@RamseymakJ said:

"Zarmatian all day erryday."

@JackzMind said:

"Behind you all the way. The Zamartians got you."

Lady Zamar questions why trolls hate her so much, goes on a rant on Twitter

Briefly News previously reported that Lady Zamar got tired of the bullying and has decided to address the haters in a rant.

Zamar asked people why do they hate her so much and pointed out all the nasty and unnecessary comments from trolls.

"You guys don’t know me or my full story, and you don’t know why I’ve kept quiet for such a long time…you guys have no idea how you break a person. Do you want me to kill myself, do you want me to die, be murdered, or go to jail to make you guys happy? Do you guys want me to stop making music or publicly cry so you can see how I actually feel about what happened to me?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News