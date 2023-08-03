Uncle Waffles has announced that her third project will be dropping on 11 August and is titled Asylum Of Solace

She explained the whole meaning behind the album and the title, as well as the inspiration

The BET Award nominee had fans excited after she announced her upcoming album, and many cannot wait

'Asylum of Solace' will be Uncle Waffles' third project ever since gaining instant fame. Image: @unclewaffles

Uncle Waffles is gearing up to release her new album, Asylum Of Solace and has explained what the project means to her.

Uncle Waffles expresses her "unexplainable feeling of gratitude" with her new album

On her social media page, Uncle Waffles shared the deep meaning behind the third album.

Ever since gaining instant fame two years back, Waffles said the journey has been beautiful and has been overcome by an unexplainable feeling of gratitude.

"I hope you guys love it the way I do."

Waffles then wrote:

"This project is a curated musical version of my journey, feelings that can only be shared through music, coming into almost two years since my life completely changed."

The DJ then said she had those chaotic days where she felt down, but her career helped her move faster.

Uncle Waffles explains why she chose the word solace

With her life changing within a snap of a finger, Waffles said there are times when she just cannot explain the gratitude.

"Solace is a representation of the grace that followed me and gave me so much peace and happiness, a mirror into how beautiful this journey continues to be, the blessings within this journey."

Asylum of Solace will be dropping on 11 August.

Check out her cover art.

Fans express excitement over Waffles' new project

olyannie said:

"Thank you for sharing your inner world with the rest of the world."

amalwtf said:

"I really love the title and the meaning behind it."

lelowhatsgood said:

"She always gon’ eat."

official_leczy said:

"Waffles We Wanna Party."

ladygambino___ said:

"I’m so happy that you gave us an opportunity to understand what you were thinking throughout this whole process."

