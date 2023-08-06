Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene was known to be happily married to Lebogang Keswa, but their love took a sour turn

The couple is in headlines following reports that things got physically violent between them with devasting consequences for Letoya Makhene

South Africans reacted to seeing that there was an indication of trouble for the lovebirds, and many were shocked

Beloved Mzansi actress Latoya Makhene has South Africans feeling for her. The familiar face on TV was over the moon when she got to marry the love of her life Lebogang Keswa.

Letoya Makhenewas allegedly physically harmed by her partner Lebogang Keswa and peeps discussed the ‘Generations: The Legacy’ star's love life. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Online users were floored by reports that The Generations actress was recently harmed by her partner. Many people expressed their surprise over the allegations of domestic violence between Letoya Makhene and Lebogang Keswa.

Letoya Makhene allegedly suffered physcial abuse from wife Lebo Keswa

Sunday World reported that Letoya was allegedly badly beaten by her wife in July 2023. The couple was well-known after their marital union thanks to Letoya's sweet social media posts about Lebogang.

What happened between Letoya Makhene and Lebogang Keswa?

The couple is now separated, and Letoya needed a police escort to fetch items from her home with Lebo in Mohlakeng Johannesburg. The actress packed up after her life partner allegedly assaulted her, which resulted in Letoya having to cut her locs, according to Sunday World.

On Instagram, Latoya debuted her fresh cut. See the post below:

South Africans discuss trouble in paradise between Letoya Makhene and Lebogang Keswa

Fans of Letoya showed their support on social media. Many wrote that they felt for Letoya on Twitter and Facebook. Some people commented on a post by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

@BadisaLiyana speculated:

"Letoya deserves better. Quit that trash Toya."

@Mamo83223351 said:

"Woman beating another woman it also falls under GBV."

@Amaze_M wrote:

"These two are so toxic. Every few months it's something new!"

@TboozeSA commenteD:

"She’s so unlucky. Didn’t she divorce because of domestic abuse on her previous marriage?"

@Xee_GP was in disbelief:

"So Lebo is a wife beater also? Didn't Letoya's father say he was happy she's marrying a woman because men are trash they were gonna abuse his daughter?"

