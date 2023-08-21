Thando Thabethe and TV producer Tumi Maimela reportedly suffered near-death experiences and were hospitalised

The two best friends underwent body sculpting procedures at a popular Johannesburg facility, which allegedly went wrong

After suffering this, they apparently did not pay and are now allegedly getting sued by the facility

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

947 radio host Thando Thabethe reportedly went through a traumatic experience along with her best friend, Tumi Maimela.

Thando Thabethe had done liposuction, and Tumi had three surgeries, including a BBL, but they got very complicated. Image: @thando_thabethe, @tumi_m

Source: Instagram

Liposuction gone wrong, Tumi Maimela's shocking ordeal

According to Sunday World, Thando Thabethe underwent a liposuction procedure last year on 25 November. The procedure went wrong, and the radio host thought she was going to bleed to death.

Her friend Tumi Maimela allegedly underwent three procedures; breast reduction, 360 liposuction and a Brazilian B** Lift, which landed her at the Life Fourways hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Maimela wrote a letter to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) detailing what had transpired that day.

In the letter, the TV producer alleged that she suffered heart failure due to Vivari Hotel and Aesthetic procedures.

Tumi alleged that one of the professionals who assisted her was not experienced. She then suffered from fain for long hours until the following day.

“...I was informed that I had lost a lot of blood during the surgery...I was told I had heart failure due to the amount of blood lost in the surgery."

Thando Thabethe's liposuction caused excessive bleeding

In the letter, Tumi also stated that Thando Thabethe did her procedure the following day, 26 November.

Thando's stitches were allegedly opened up to release excess fluids.

“She ended up extremely swollen, and they opened some stitches to let the liquid that looked like blood run out. She panicked and thought she was bleeding to death. I was in the room when my friend was bleeding and it looked like a little waterfalls of blood gushing out of her. This was extremely traumatic for me to witness."

Vivari sues both Thando and Tumi for allegedly not paying for the procedures

Sunday World also reported that Vivari Hotel and Aesthetic sued both Thando and Tumi last week. This was due to the alleged unpaid fees for the procedures totalling R240K.

In addition to the outstanding fees, they are allegedly demanding that they get paid R5 million for defamation.

Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe fuel dating rumours

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa were alleged to be an item after tweeps spotted them getting cosy.

The sports presenter denied being in a relationship with Thando despite being seen out holding hands during a dinner date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News