The American-based comedian has been offered a multi-million deal from the government to advertise South Africa

Tourism minister Patricia De Lille appointed Trevor Noah to shoot a five-minute advert that will promote the world to visit Mzansi

This has angered South Africans who are questioning Noah's values and pushed them to make a change at the 2024 polls

The minister of tourism, Patricia De Lille, and the private sector have offered Trevor Noah an R33 million advertising gig. Images: David M. Benett, Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg, Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

The former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah, has done anything but make South Africans laugh. His name is now attached to corrupt politicians after he scored a multi-million Rand deal from the government.

Trevor Noah to promote Mzansi tourism for R33M

The , chose the funny man to be the face of a campaign that will draw people into visiting the loadshedding-plagued country. He stands to receive R33 million in return.

Upon hearing about the deal from a whistleblower, Parliament halted the agreement. News24 reports how De Lille defended in turn:

"I am not mocking anyone. Anything that a whistleblower says must be looked at further or investigated. In this instance, I can tell you that the whistleblower did not give you the full story... The whistleblower did not tell you that I informed everybody that this was done by the private sector.

Social media blasts De Lille's R33M tourism deal

Netizens took to the streets of X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their displeasure with the cash-strapped country pushing for such deals with these tweets:

@Patricia_Bantom had a question:

"How do you promote your country? Trevor Noah is a South African. He can't get paid for promoting his country, knowing very well that his people are poor. We are used to giving money to the rich while our people are suffering with the basic electricity."

@SthembiD was upset:

"The other day they said SA has no money and made our grannies stand in queues for nothing."

@_simplyenny lamented:

"What a waste of money! Why?"

@sthedoingthings weighed in:

"South Africa has money and ways to defeat unemployment. The people in government just do not want to.

@thatsmytruth_ reasoned:

"So that tourists come to a country that doesn’t have electricity? Okay!"

