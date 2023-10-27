Why did Jessica Raine leave the TV series 'Call the Midwife'?

Jessica Raine is an English actress who is taking the world by storm. She is widely recognised for taking the lead role in the nostalgic television series Call the Midwife. The actress has also made her name in films like The Woman in Black, An Adventure in Space and Time and Robin Hood. You may be pondering: why did Jessica Raine leave Call the Midwife? Here's everything you need to know about her career and personal life.

The talented actress debuted on-screen in 2009 after portraying Ann Porter in the Garrow’s Law TV series. Before venturing into the film industry, Jessica used to teach English in Thailand. Find out more about her life and who she is beyond the screen.

Jessica Raine’s profile and bio summary

Full name Jessica Helen Lloyd Popular as Jessica Raine Gender Female Date of birth 20 May 1982 Age 41 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Eardisley, United Kingdom Current residence East London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 124 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 30-23-32 Body measurements in centimetres 76-58-81 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Allan Lloyd Mother Sue Lloyd Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Tom Goodman-Hill Children 1 School Royal Academy of Dramatic Art College University of the West of England Profession Actress Net worth $2 million- $5 million

What is Jessica Raine’s age?

Jessica (41 years old as of 2023) was born on 20 May 1982. Her parents are Allan and Sue Lloyd. Her father, Allan, was a farmer and part-time actor, while her mom was a nurse. The actress was raised alongside her elder sister in Eardisley, United Kingdom.

Why did Jessica Raine change her name?

The English actress’ birth name is Jessica Helen Lloyd. However, she prefers Raine as her surname and has not publicly disclosed her reasons for changing her name.

Jessica Raine’s education

She attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art drama school in London, England. Later, she joined the University of the West of England in Bristol, England, United Kingdom. There, she pursued drama and cultural studies.

What is Jessica Raine's height?

The Call the Midwife actress stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 124 pounds or 56 kilograms.

Jessica Raine’s career

The English actress began acting in school plays as early as 13 years old. Upon graduation from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 2008, she took pivotal roles in stage plays such as Gethsemane and Harper Regan. She then joined the National Theatre and appeared in several plays, including Earthquakes in London and Rocket to the Moon.

Jessica’s acting career skyrocketed in 2012 after taking the lead role as Jennifer Lee, aka Jenny Lee, in the BBC Period drama series Call the Midwife. The TV series is one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed British series and has won several awards and accolades.

Why did Jessica Raine leave Call the Midwife?

The English actress left the BBC Period drama series in 2014. She departed from the show to embark on new acting projects after it propelled her name and career to new heights.

Jessica Raine's movies and TV shows

Jessica has managed to establish a successful acting career over the years. In 2009, she won the Manchester Evening News Award for Best Supporting Actress category for her Ghosts and Punk Rock roles. According to IMDb, the actress has been featured in several movies and TV shows shared below.

Movie/TV series Role Year Wolf Hall Jane Rochford 2015 Fortitude Jules Sutter 2015 Partners in Crime Tuppence Beresford 2015 Jericho Annie Quaintain 2016 Inside No. 9 Kathy 2016 The Last Post Alison Laithwaite 2017 Patrick Melrose Julia 2018 Informer Emily Waters 2018 Benjamin Billie 2018 Baptiste Genevieve 2019 Black Shore Holly 2019 Carmilla Miss Fontaine 2019 Becoming Elizabeth Catherine Parr 2022 The Devil’s Hour Lucy Chambers 2022

Jessica Raine's profiles

The English actress is active on Instagram and uses @jessicarainedaily username. She is also active on Facebook and has over one thousand followers on the platform.

Jessica Raine's net worth

According to Starsgab, the English actress’ alleged net worth ranges between $2-5 million. Her primary source of income comes from her acting career.

Jessica Raine’s husband

Who is Jessica Raine’s husband? Her partner is an actor named Tom Goodman-Hill. Jessica Raine’s spouse is a prominent actor, producer and writer. He is known for appearing in films like Rebecca, The Imitation Game, The War Below and Silent Witness.

Jessica and Tom Goodman-Hill met during the Earthquakes in London play in 2013. They dated for two years and tied the knot on 30 August 2015.

Jessica Raine’s children

Did Jessica Raine have a baby? The English actress and her husband, Tom Goodman, welcomed a baby boy in 2019.

Jessica Raine broke the barrier into international waters as Jenny Lee in Call the Midwife drama series. Since exiting the show, she has been featured in numerous other movies and TV series.

