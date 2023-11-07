A picture of Springboks' player Lukhanyo Am that surfaced went viral on social media

The pic, which was posted by a tweep, shows an unknown woman sitting on top of the rugby player's lap

Mzansi is worried about the star, as some suggest that he should settle down to avoid scandals

A snap of an unknown lady sitting on Lukhanyo Am's lap surfaced online. Image: @lukhanyo_am

Tjo, Mzansi will dig up your hidden secrets and pictures. Springboks' player Lukhanyo Am is trending after Twitter police shared a questionable photo of him and some hunnies.

Rugby player Lukhanyo Am trends on X

A day after, the Springboks made headlines about a picture that was posted on social media by an unknown woman about one of their players who had a busy hotel night in East London after their trophy tour, Lukhanyo Am tops Twitter's trending list.

@Puleng_Nathane shared a spicy pic of Lukhanyo in an unknown nightclub with some women and one sitting on his lap. The picture raised many eyebrows on Twitter.

"Lukhanyo must do himself a favour and get married and play far from the streets."

Mzansi is worried about Lukhanyo Am

Shortly after the picture was on social media, netizens voiced their concern regarding Lukhanyo. Some tweeps suggested that he settle down to avoid such scandals popping up now and then. See some of the comments below:

@Fanie7231 said:

"Acting like soccer players."

@BESPOKEBANKERSA mentioned:

"Wearing your World Cup medal at the club is extreme fishing."

@BearsOnlyPlz responded:

"He must; otherwise, he will end up like Elton Jantjies."

@Pep_Somlota agreed with the tweep:

"100%, my sister, or there is a potential disaster in his career."

@FittedZi joked:

"That man was happy that night. Look at that smile?"

@Makhedamaaa commented:

"Before he loses everything."

@Mcbayla shared:

"The baddies will finish him."

@KhumaloFk replied:

"Those street rats he is sitting with will end his career because those are nothing but fun time bunnies."

