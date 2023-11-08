Amapiano's dancing sensation Toss has reached a career milestone on Apple Music

He announced on his Instagram that he has marked 10 million streams in less than two years in the music industry

His celebration video reminded people why the Umlando hitmaker was a success to begin with, sending him congratulatory messages

Toss has reached 10 million streams on Apple Music within two years of his debut. Images: @t_m_photographer_,@indabakabani

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's Billiato brand ambassador, Toss, marks an important milestone in his career.

The Umlando hitmaker, whose real name is Pholoso Masombuka, has been streamed 10 million times within two years in the music industry.

Toss celebrates his career milestone with dancing video on Instagram

Toss posted a video of himself dancing to one of his songs featuring young Stunna and Tyler ICU titled Tetema with his signature moves without a shirt on and captioned the Instagram post:

"When you just did 10 million streams on @applemusic in less than 2 years of operating!! NGIYABONGA BLIND BAFWETHU!!! Ngiyathembisa uk’nakekela le sipho uMdali ang’gaye sona ukuze sibusise abanye! GRATEFUL! Amapantsula adla i joy!"

Check out his video below:

Netizens congratulate Toss on his 10 million streams milestone

Social media users complimented and congratulated the dancing sensation on his achievement, wishing him all the success:

yvngboy_dede254 declared:

"Your dance is undefeated and undefinedTOSS!"

sefhanonline requested:

"Slow down TOSS! I need some tutorials."

mxsh_boy_www said:

"International superstar doing the most."

thereal_kb26 congratulated:

"Congratulations @indabakabani that's a true definition of Inspiration to the youth."

porsche_btm commented:

"Nathi Siyabonga. Always shake what your mama gave you."

realdannydee_zw joked:

"Can someone tell @indabakabani enough with the booty dance moves. Take it easy chief."

mattdichaba complimented him:

"Entertainment Galore, one of the best to ever do it."

ngu_nomtha suggested:

"You need to do a compilation of this dance on every continent."

