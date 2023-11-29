Tragic death of Will Downing’s daughter, Aron Siobhan: The untold story

Will Downing is an R&B and soul singer and songwriter from the United States of America. He is one of the most versatile and loved voices of all time, known as The Prince of Sophisticated Soul. Recently, the American singer has been in the spotlight online due to the tragic loss of his daughter, Aron Siobhan. What was Will Downing’s daughter’s cause of death?

Will Downing’s daughter, Aron Siobhan. Photo: @willdowning3 on Instagram (Modified by author)

Aron Siobhan's father has bagged several awards, including a Grammy Award nomination for Best Traditional R&B Album in 2000 after releasing All the Man You Need. What was Aron Siobhan's age of death? Will Downing’s daughter passed away when she was 31 years old. Her bio explores all the details about her life and what caused her unexpected demise.

Will Downing’s daughter’s profile summary

Full name Aron Siobhan Downing Gender Female Date of birth 29 March 1991 Age of death 31 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Will Downing Mother Revonda Mills Siblings 2 Relationship status Single

What happened to Will Downing's daughter, Siobhan?

Aron Siobhan's exact cause of death is not clear, but it is known that she ended her own life. She was allegedly diagnosed with bipolar, depression and schizophrenia. It seems Aron Siobhan's health condition was exacerbated, leading to her committing suicide on 11 January 2023. In the days leading to the fateful day, Siobhan reportedly failed to keep in touch with family and friends.

Singer Will Downing performs in concert during the 10th Annual Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration concert on November 25, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

According to Black Press USA, Will opened up about his daughter’s demise, saying that she had left a note but that it was somehow cryptic. He expressed that it might have made perfect sense to her, but those left behind needed a little more than that. He also acknowledged a slight guilt factor,

There’s certainly a slight guilt factor. Where you look at yourself, and you say, ‘What did I miss? What didn’t I say? Where did I go wrong?’ You know, that sort of thing. And it’s just something we’re all just going to have to live with. It’s unfortunate, but it’s kind of the way it is.

Will Downing's song for his daughter

Her dad has since released a song titled Till We Meet Again, where he expresses frustration over her passing. When asked to discuss something about the farewell song, this is what the R&B and soul singer had to say,

The song, for those who haven’t heard it, is basically a conversation that I’ve had with all of my children, especially my daughter, [Aron] Siobhan. On many occasions, she would call me and say that she was about to do something. And I’d be like, ‘You know, come on. What are you doing? Sometimes the conversations turn into arguments, but it was still out of love.

The American R&B singer has been advocating on mental health issues to help others who may be in similar situations. He has discussed his daughter’s demise on several forums, including The Tamron Hall Show. He encourages individuals from diverse backgrounds not to conceal health issues but instead seek professional assistance.

How many kids does Will Downing have?

The American R&B and soul singer and songwriter has three children, including the late Aron Siobhan. He has Aron Siobhan and Will Downing Jr. with his ex-wife, Revonda Mills. Will has a daughter named Aja with his current wife, Audrey Wheeler.

How old is Will Downing?

Singer Will Downing performs in concert during ATL Soul Life Music Fest at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on May 27, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Will Downing (aged 60 years old as of 2023) was born on 29 November 1963 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. His mother, Catherine Downing, worked as a school teacher, and his father worked as a skycap at one of the airports in the New York area.

What illness did Will Downing have?

In 2006, the American R&B and soul singer was diagnosed with polymyositis, a rare autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the muscles, leading to muscle weakness. The illness advanced swiftly, rendering Downing bedridden and incapable of singing.

After spending numerous months in the hospital, he faced a grim 50% chance of survival. Against the odds, Downing battled back. He embraced treatments involving steroids and other medications and gradually started to recover his strength.

Many want to know the cause of Will Downing’s daughter’s demise. Before Aron Siobhan's unexpected death, the 31-year-old was battling bipolar, depression and schizophrenia. Her father has taken the initiative to create mental health awareness to help others in similar situations.

