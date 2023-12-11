Mpho Maboi revealed that the reason behind her divorce from former soccer player Refilwe Letsholonyane

Mpho also shared that they finalised their divorce in 2021 after trying to mend their relationship several times

Mpho said she had grown unhappy in their marriage and couldn't stay in it any longer

Mpho Maboi said she was unhappy in her marriage with Refilwe Letsholonyane.

Kaya 959 and SuperSports presenter Mpho Maboi gets candid about the reason behind her failed marriage with former Kaizer Chiefs player Refilwe Letsholonyane.

Mpho Maboi says she was not happy in her marriage

Recently, Mpho Maboi made headlines after she revealed that her divorce from her ex and former soccer player Refilwe was because she was unhappy in their marriage.

Late last year, Mpho confirmed her divorce from Letsholonyane. During an interview on 702, Maboi said:

"We underwent a divorce and maintained silence about it. Speculation arose, assuming the involvement of a third party or financial issues. The most detrimental factor to my marriage was the institution itself. I strongly believe that had we refrained from marriage, we might still be together.

"Marriage alters everything—from how others perceive you to how your family sees you. It brings about profound changes. I distinctly recall a deep sense of sadness, realising this wasn't what I desired or envisioned. Happiness is paramount to me, and I often communicated to him, 'I'm not happy.' Despite attempts, including family meetings, the efforts proved unsuccessful.

"For me, I feel like it's not the end point for everyone. Not everybody wants to get married. The whole marriage thing, can we not shove it down people's throats."

Mpho also shared that they have tried countless times to fix their relationship, but all failed, resulting in finalising their divorce in 2021.

