Rapper Nadia Nakai has revealed that Cape Town rapper Kashcpt reminds her of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

She collaborated with the aspiring rapper on the song Never Leave , a tribute to her late boyfriend

Speaking to Briefly News, Kashcpt said Nadia Nakai has always shown him love and mentioned that he is honoured to work with her

Nadia Nakai will release her AKA tribute song with a rapper reminding her of AKA. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Hip-hop star Nadia Nakai is gearing up for the release of her tribute single dedicated to the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes. In the song, she collaborates with a rapper who embodies the same qualities as the late star.

Nadia Nakai shows love to Cape Town rapper

In the upcoming release Never Leave, Nadia Nakai collaborated with an aspiring rapper named Kashcpt. In an interview with SlikourOnLife, Nadia Nakai said Kashcpt reminds her of AKA. Never mind the fact that they both hail from the same city of Cape Town, but Nadia said she envisions AKA being like Kashcpt when he started out in the industry.

“He’s a very talented guy; he can sing, he can rap, he can write, he’s an amazing talent, and I feel he kind of reminds me of Kiernan. If I had known Kiernan when he started out his career, being that talented.

"Also, Kash is from Cape Town. He also represents the city that Kiernan is from, so it was very sentimental for me to have him on this specific song.”

Kashcpt speaks to Briefly News on working with Nadia Nakai

The talented rapper told Briefly News that working with Nadia Nakai was a memory he would never forget. He also noted how Nadia has always been supportive of his career.

Kashcpt also understands the meaning behind the song, and he said he was honoured to be a part of it.

"Working with Nadia was a very memorable experience; she’s always shown me love, and I’m grateful to be a part of anything with substance; I’m grateful she included me and thought about me when making her decision."

When asked what influences AKA have on his music, Kashcpt said:

"Aka is an inspiration and has been to me. Our styles are very different, and I am flattered by this comment. I pride myself on versatility, and it was heartwarming to read when I saw this comment.

"He’s one of a kind, and what he did is something I’d like to see through in my own way, I’m only competing with myself, and I wish he and I could have had the opportunity to create together, rest in peace to a great."

