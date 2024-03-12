Afro-soul singer Lira will return to the stage to perform at the Bassline Fest for Africa Day

This highly anticipated comeback comes two years after her stroke, and she will perform with a live band

Fans cannot wait, as many of them expressed excitement for Lira's comeback

Miss Lira will be gracing the stage to give fans a full performance after two years recovering from a stroke.

Lira is set to perform at the Bassline Fest for Africa Day. Image: @miss_lira

Source: Instagram

Lira to make her comeback

Award-winning Afro-soul singer Lira will be returning to the stage to perform at the Bassline Fest for Africa Day. According to Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela, Lira will be performing with a live band.

"Lira returns to LIVE performances. Bassline Fest will be celebrating Africa Day with the Queen of Afro soul Lira on the 25th of May at Constitution Hill. This will be her first show, with a band, after two years recovering from a stroke. The festival will start at 3pm and end at 11pm."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

See Phil's post below:

Mzansi excited to see Lira in action

Fans cannot wait, as many expressed excitement for Lira's comeback. Those who wish to see Lira in action can grab tickets from Ticketmaster, and the starting price is R270 to R430.

This is what netizens had to say:

@Dingswayo_N:

"We are happy to see her recover so well."

@sibuup:

"Can't wait."

@JournoNod:

"It’s been 2 years already?! Wooow time flies."

@LeeQMothupi:

"The Queen is back."

@_Mavuma:

"How I wish I could go."

@Simply_Sanda20:

"This makes me so happy."

@vigilancebluesh:

"I will be there no matter what."

@Blessing_Pha:

"Never been so happy for my fave. I just went her to sing Soul In Mind."

Lira sheds lights on stroke 14 months later

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lira spoke to Relebogile Mabotja on Radio 702's The Upside of Failure. This was seven months after she suffered from a stroke.

Lira shared her remarkable journey and how she had to relearn speech, reading, and writing. The Feel Good hitmaker also expressed that she is embracing each day as a gift.

Source: Briefly News