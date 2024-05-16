Musician Lira is proud of herself for having recovered to the point where she can return to the stage for her performances fully

The Feel Good singer will be performing at the Bassline Festival in Johannesburg

Lira suffered a stroke in 2022 while in Germany, and she recently expressed her gratitude for being given a second chance at life

South African singer Lerato 'Lira' Molapo is ready to return to the stage and do what she does best. The singer is eager for her much-anticipated performance in Johannesburg and has been hyping up her fans about it.

Lira is excited to be performing at the Bassline Fest in Johannesburg. Image: @miss_lira

Source: Instagram

Lira to grace the stage in Joburg

The talented, iconic local star Lira is proud of her recovery journey after suffering a stroke. The star is now at a point in her health journey where she can honour her performances.

The Feel Good hitmaker is part of the line-up at the Bassline Festival in Johannesburg. The show will take place on 25 May 2024 at the Constitutional Hill.

On Instagram, Lira wrote:

"This was so surreal! I never thought I would be singing so soon … I’ve worked hard, but there are times when the progress was SO slow. Now I know that you can achieve anything you put your mind to - just do the work daily.

Even if it seems you are making no progress - just keep going. I’m so PROUD of myself. I’m experiencing the season of being proud of myself. It was so emotional - I cried many tears yesterday - I released so much. Tears of pride, joy and triumph!"

Fans eager to see Lira in action

After her frightening stroke in 2022 when she was performing in Germany, fans are excited to see Lira and her enjoying her second chance at life.

fatimambuqe:

"You’re such an inspiration, and thank you for sharing this journey with us you’ve given some of us hope and revived our faith. Well done we are proud of you."

jenniferbala:

"Can’t keep a star from rising Sis. Love it! “Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”

neomerafi:

"Why did I think it was later in the month? Wanted to go so badly. Guess will see you ka 25 njunjus."

phispamolah:

"We missed you hle Ausi Lerato may the great Lord keep on showing us his work in you I believe."

sihle_pelo:

"I am super proud of you too, Queen! This is a big deal. Well done!!"

Lira celebrates her second chance at life

