Quiz: Like Parent, Like Child: Who is the Famous Parent of This Kid?
- There is a growing trend of South African celebrities whose children are following in their footsteps
- Briefly News has compiled a fun quiz to test the reader's knowledge about which child star belongs to which celebrity
- From kid influencers to young actors and actresses, these kids are definitely people to look out for
When we think of the next best thing in Mzansi entertainment, these kids are people to look out for. But, they also have an advantage because they have famous parents. Can you match the kid to the celebrity?
Kairo bags Nickelodeon Award nomination
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kairo Forbes received a nomination at the upcoming Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
Kairo is up for the Favourite African Kidfluencer category and urging her supporters to vote for her.
Some industry people are vouching for Kairo to win this massive award.
