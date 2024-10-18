Women For Change has been called out as scam artists amid the Chris Brown saga

The organisation was put on blast for their alleged shady dealings, as new information revealed they were deregistered for non-compliance

Mzansi is stunned by the developments, including Chris Brown, who reacted in shock at the allegations

Damning allegations about Women for Change left Chris Brown in shock. Images: Kayla DeLaura/Getty Images, Prince Williams/WireImage

It appears that the tables have turned on Women For Change after some information about the organisation came to light.

Women For Change accused of shady dealings

In light of the online campaign to cancel the upcoming Chris Brown concert, it's clear that not everyone is happy with Women For Change's petition and have gone from pillar to post to expose the organisation.

A tattoo artist, tattooedpapi, exposed the organisation with claims that it was deregistered for failing to submit mandatory financial reports for years:

"It came to my attention that your entity is in final deregistration, and has been deregistered since 30 March 2023 after no compliance for several years."

He went on to raise the question of where donations go, leaving netizens to read between the lines:

"Since your entity has not reported annual financial returns for the past several years, this begs the question, 'Where do your donations go?' Aside from social media campaigns, how is your company actually using donations for the fight against GBV?"

The new revelations caught many followers off guard, including Chris Brown himself, who reacted with a shocked emoji.

Previously, the singer seemingly trolled Women For Change as they continued their cancel campaign.

Mzansi reacts to Women For Change allegations

Netizens are impressed by tattooedpapi's work in exposing WFC:

theregoterry posted:

"We knew that @womenforchangesa was only doing this for clout from the beginning."

tijanaagodic wrote:

"Accountability has entered the chat!"

talha09noor asked:

"Is it not illegal to continue operating and receiving funds when your business is deregistered?"

tiana_allyse_ was impressed:

"Came with receipts and all."

shelbijmack was relieved:

"Finally, someone’s calling them out!"

