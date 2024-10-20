Chris Brown has an upcoming concert in South Africa in December, which has caused a lot of controversy

The Women for Change organisation has been at the forefront of the outrage about bringing the US singer to South Africa despite his history of gender-based violence

A Chris Brown defender has passionately supported the American artist and shared several allegations against the Women for Change organisation

Women for Change South Africa was trending on X. Papi passionately defended Chris Brown and made startling accusations against Women for Change.

A tattoo artist called out Women for Change saying the organisation is involved in embezzlement. Image: @tattoedpapi / Instagram / Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The Women for Change organisation allegedly responded to Chris Brown fans' claims. Online users shared their thoughts about the organisation and Chris Brown.

Women for Change allegedly funnels donations

Blogger Musa Khawula reposted a video of tattoo artist Papi explaining that the Women for Change organisation's donations allegedly go to a different company called Catch Me If You Can. The company allegedly receiving money from the NPO is allegedly owned by the German-born director of the NPO, Sabrina Walters and it is registered for profit. Watch the video below:

Women for Change responds

The organisation's response denied the allegations and said that they were defamatory. They provided their registration number. See their response below:

What you need to know about Chris Brown and Women for Change

Although Chris Brown is a well-known singer, he also has a dark past of violence, which includes assaulting Rihanna.

When Chris Brown announced he was coming to South Africa, fans were delighted, but some people were concerned about his past with GBV.

Women for Change South Africa started a petition to bar Chris Brown from coming to South Africa in the same month of 16 days of activism against GBV.

The Chris Brown petition gained traction on social media and amassed thousands of signatures from netizens.

SA slams Women for Change

People commented on the allegations level against many who were quick to believe the allegations in the video. Read the comments:

@okjabu commented:

"Who needs the hawks when we got Papi."

@Ntandoes_ wrote:

"And it turns out South Africans always get played; I think we are the most vulnerable nation to foreigners using us."

@miss_fine_wine added:

"She literally said “catch me if you can” iykyk."

@selokelamokgawa wrote:

"Most of these NPO are just front's of big criminal organisations, is where they clean the money."

@tony42cod said:

"Journalism in South Africa has been dead for 15yrs. When you get more information and investigation from Twitter and tiktok, these people did a few searches on a computer to find all of this."

@ADS_ZAR was impressed:

"Damn, bro, is really invested in this investigation. Chris Brown better give him a special ticket."

Fans cheer as Chris Brown sends message to Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that Chris Brown had his South African fans hyped up when he sent out a cool message ahead of his concert.

Fans are getting ready for the anticipated Chris Brown concert happening on 14 and 15 December 2024, and it looks like he's also excited about it.

The With You singer has been lowkey counting down to his now sold-out concert and has just sent a clear message to let his Mzansi supporters know that he's ready to party with them.

