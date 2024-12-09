Skomota was recently captured in a new video groping an unknown woman in a nightclub

The dancing sensation couldn't keep his hands to himself while fondling the lady, and Mzansi wasn't impressed one bit

Peeps called Ngwana Sesi out on his behaviour, while others claimed that he was going to land in serious trouble

Mzansi called Skomota out for touching a woman inappropriately. Images: Skomota (Ngwana sesi)

Source: Facebook

Mzansi says Skomota is going to get himself in serious trouble after seeing how he behaves around women.

Skomota gets handsy with unknown lady

Another day, another questionable video of Skomota, and this time, it's not looking good for the lively dancer-turned-DJ.

Twitter (X) user tsheko2020 shared a clip of Ngwana Sesi sitting in a nightclub where an unknown woman approached him for a hug, to which he welcomed her advances and proceeded to grope her bums.

The clip later moves to the TikTok sensation sitting in a section surrounded by several other men and women, showing how comfortable Skomo is around the ladies.

Mzansi reacts to Skomota's video

Netizens are disgusted by Skomo's behaviour around women, with some claiming that he would one day land in big trouble:

tsheko2020 posted:

"Skomota can't keep his hands to himself around the ladies."

TheoYRN_ said:

"Remember this tweet when he assaults someone. This guy isn't mentally stable, and y'all encourage him to do nonsense. Skomota is a ticking time bomb."

SericNgcobo predicted:

"This one will do something bad."

MandelaMdlalose wrote:

"Skomota must be arrested."

ba_vike claimed:

"One day, Skomota is gonna be accused of sexual assault by some of these women; mark my words."

luthom134 reacted:

"Soon, this guy will get arrested; he doesn't know boundaries. I feel sorry for him."

tshabalalaaj commented:

"Wait till they start claiming harassment and assault. Right now, it's all fun and games."

Skomota in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the TikTok sensation's discussion with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mzansi joked that the squad was scouting a new coach and, from the looks of things, may have found who they were looking for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News