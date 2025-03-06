South African sports anchor Andile Ncube recently addressed Annie Idiba and 2Baba's split

This came after the Young, Famous & African star's husband announced that he is divorcing Annie

In a video he posted, Ncube mentioned how hard marriage is and also spoke about Annie going through a lot

South African sports anchor and reality TV star Andile Ncube finally addressed the highly publicised split of the Young, Famous & African star Annie Idiba and her estranged husband 2Baba on social media.

On his Instagram page, Ncube recently posted a clip of himself with Naked DJ and Tanzanian star Diamond talking about Annie's situation. The reality TV star was among the people who showed the Nigerian actress support.

In the clip, Ncube mentioned how marriage isn't easy and that Idiba has been going through a lot due to her marriage with the Nigerian musician 2Baba.

He said:

"Marriage is not easy, Annie goes through a lot and she has been going through a lot for the longest time. But also you can't force people, they have to be emotionally ready. We need to be sensitive around the people we love and care for, and protect them with all we can. And as far as Annie is concerned, wherever I am, I will stand up when I need to."

Watch the clip below:

Why did 2Baba divorce Annie Idibia?

Weeks after 2Baba announced his split from Annie Idibia, the Nigerian singer has been at the forefront of social media scrutiny for abandoning his wife.

In a Facebook post shared by Afrocania, the African Queen hitmaker was allegedly quoted saying his wife's neglect led him to the decision:

"All these years, I suffered kidney failure, where were you? My wife is more interested in her reality shows. Most times, I have been alone in the hospital. Now I'm being labelled the devil because I caused drama over my divorce; she caused this for herself."

2Baba proposes to his new girl Natasha

In February 2025, after his split with Annie Idiba, the legendary Nigerian musician Innocent "2Baba" Idibia had many netizens talking online after he dropped a bombshell on everyone when a video of him proposing to his new girl Natasha went viral on Twitter (X).

An online user, @GossipMillNaija, posted the video and captioned it:

"Breaking News: 2Face Just Proposed to Hon Natasha and She Said Yes!"

Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to 2Baba proposing to his new mate Natasha despite being dragged for parting ways with the reality TV star.

