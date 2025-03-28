The Volvo EX90 launch dazzled in the Western Cape, with SA celebrities like Jessica Nkosi, K.O, and Lasizwe showcasing stunning fashion at The Cooperage, Anura Vineyards

Msaki's soulful performance with the Candlelight Concert Orchestra added magic to the luxury SUV's unveiling, where guests admired its sleek design and advanced technology

Volvo EX90, featuring a 111kWh battery, 614km range, and Safe Space Technology, addresses SA’s infrastructure challenges with Google Built-in navigation, a free installed wallbox, and two years of free public charging via GridCars

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

All roads led to the Western Cape this past week to the launch of the all new Volvo EX90. The glamorous event was attended by some of the biggest stars in Mzansi, and they brought their fashion game. Stars like K.O, Khaya Dlanga, Jessica Nkosi and more graced the launch.

Lasizwe, Jessica Nkosi, and other celebs attended the launch of the new Volvo EX90. Image: Provided

Source: Original

SA celebs dazzle at the Volvo EX90 launch

One thing we can all agree on is that South African celebrities always understand the assignment. Many showed up and showed off at the launch of Volvo's all-electric luxury SUV, the Volvo EX90, at The Cooperage, an elegant venue at Anura Vineyards in the heart of the Cape Winelands.

Lasizwe Dambuza, Jessica Nkosi, K.O, Msaki, Khaya Dlanga and others understood the 'A Luxurious Night at the Theatre' theme. Lifestyle and fashion influencer Tshepi Vundla looked radiant and effortlessly elegant in a gold metallic gown that hugged her figure, showing off her hourglass figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Never one to shy away from a statement look, Volvo ambassador Lasizwe arrived in a striking custom suit that perfectly embodied his “simple era.” Striking a balance between masculine and feminine, he styled a sleek black-and-white tailored suit with a sheer mesh bodysuit woven with gold thread and coordinating gloves. The look exuded bold sophistication, effortlessly merging timeless tailoring with contemporary flair.

Guests were captivated by a mesmerising performance from Msaki, who graced the stage alongside the Candlelight Concert Orchestra. Bathed in the warm glow of candlelight, her soulful voice blended seamlessly with the enchanting ambiance, creating an unforgettable experience. She delivered a powerful quartet rendition of Ubomi Abumanga, infusing the night with depth and emotion.

The evening brought together some of South Africa’s most celebrated personalities, with Jessica Nkosi, who is the Volvo brand ambassador, K.O, and Khaya Dlanga among those spotted enjoying the night’s elegant atmosphere. Conversations flowed over fine wine and curated canapés, with many guests exploring the EX90 up close, admiring its refined design and cutting-edge technology.

Lasizwe, Jessica Nkosi, and K.O attended the Volvo EX90 launch. Image: Provided

Source: Original

What you need to know about the new Volvo EX90

The latest luxurious SUV by Volvo is here to give competitors a run for their money. Briefly News spoke to Tarcísio Triviño, acting Managing Director for Volvo Car South Africa, who gave us an in-depth explanation about the new whip.

Innovative technologies integrated into the Volvo EX90

The Volvo EX90 is one of the safest cars on the market. Triviño explained the jaw-dropping technologies integrated into the car. He said:

"The new Volvo EX90 is equipped with a powerful electric powertrain. Its 111kwh battery delivers 380kw power and 910Nm torque and has a range of up to 614km. As every Volvo, the EX90 was designed to be safe. Actually, it's designed to be the safest Volvo ever. With cutting-edge sensing technology, we aim to create a secure environment both inside and around the car, helping to ensure the safety of the driver, passengers, and all road users. We refer to this comprehensive safety approach as “Safe Space Technology”, which encompasses all the standard safety features in a Volvo car. In the EX90, the roof-embedded lidar* is designed to, together with 8 cameras, 5 radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors, provide a high-precision 360° real-time view of the surroundings. When combined with advanced interior sensors, the car can, based on the driver’s level of attention, provide additional assistance when necessary."

SA celebs attended the launch of the Volvo EX90 in the Western Cape. Image: Provided

Source: Original

How does the EX90 cater to the infrastructure challenges in SA?

Responding to a question about catering to the unique driving conditions and infrastructure challenges in South Africa, such as road quality and charging accessibility, and what plans Volvo has to support the growth of electric vehicle infrastructure in the region, Triviño added:

"All Volvo cars are equipped with Google Built-in system. With this, Google Maps is fully integrated intp the car and helps to reach the destination faster with real-time traffic info, automatic rerouting, and voice control. It’s easy to use and provides helpful information, including range, estimated battery level at arrival and charging stations along the route.

"The EX90, as every Volvo EV from February 1st, comes with the Volvo standard EV offer in partnership with GridCars and represents a true effort in trying to reduce charging barriers to customers by offering a free installed wallbox and two years of free public charging."

The new Volvo EX90 was launched in Cape Town. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Lasizwe rocks outfit made from Volvo car seat covers

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe is in love with his Volvo EX30 and can't hide it. Since joining the Volvo family a few months ago, the star has been flaunting his electric ride on social media.

Lasizwe is constantly taking his fashion up a notch. The famous YouTuber, who has been sharing pictures and videos of his Volvo EX30 every chance he gets, recently rocked an outfit made from seat cover material.

Source: Briefly News