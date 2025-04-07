Lesedi FM dismissed DJ Finzo for accepting payola from Free State musicians who wanted their songs played on the station

DJ Finzo denied he received payola from the musicians and accused Lesedi FM programmes manager of plotting against him

When netizens discovered the amount that got DJ Finzo fired, they criticised him and made jokes about his height

DJ Finzo was dismissed from Lesedi FM for taking payola. Image: Dj finzo

Popular radio personality and music compiler DJ Finzo was fired by Lesedi FM for allegedly taking bribes from Free State musicians.

DJ Finzo fired for accepting bribe

Sunday World reports that the popular media personality, born Phinel Sefatsa, was shown the exit by Lesedi FM programmes manager Mannini Nyokong sometime last week after allegedly admitting to receiving money from Free State duo Geshlido.

Speaking to Sunday World, DJ Finzo denied taking a bribe from the Bothaville group. He explained that he received R5,000 for a performance at their event in 2023.

“I was never fired for taking payola, as that money those guys gave me was for me to play at their gig. This happened in 2023, and it is surprising why something that happened two years ago is surfacing now,” he said.

DJ Finzo confirmed that he sat down with Lesedi FM programmes manager and Geshlido after the music group approached the SABC station, asking why their music was not being played when they’d paid him.

During the meeting, DJ Finzo had stressed to Mannini that he didn’t take a bribe. He accused the Lesedi FM programmes manager of conspiring with another music compiler to have him fired from the station.

“The same Mannini worked with the other music compiler, who is also a radio presenter at the station, to pin this whole thing on me, so that I could be fired. DJ Lovers is a friend of Geshlido, and he worked with Mannini to get rid of me,” he told the publication.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Finzo's dismissal

When the matter was shared on X by entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews, South Africans expressed mixed reactions. While some sympathised with DJ Finzo, others questioned his ethics and why he would risk his job for a bribe. Most of the reactions were puns on DJ Finzo’s height.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Moshe_Meso said:

“There goes his short career.”

@sanizwe responded:

“Lies have short legs. Sabotaging your career for small bribes. He thought it was a tiny transgression.”

@Zami_zo highlighted:

“But everyone commenting here is making fun of his shortness, nothing else 🤣🤣”

@JabulaniShanga2 said:

“Why was he not arrested? If allegations are proven, then it’s corruption and it’s a criminal offence.”

@AfricaMedupe claimed:

“It's been happening for years, at last.”

Netizens slammed DJ Finzo after he was fired by Lesedi FM. Image: Dj finzo

