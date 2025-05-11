Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Jimmy Tau has reportedly married his long-term girlfriend, Thabile Tau

The Newzroom Afrika CEO and soccer analyst reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Gauteng province

Kaizer Chiefs fans and fans of the senior journalist have taken to social media to congratulate them

Jimmy Tau is reportedly married to Newzroom Afrika boss Thabile Ngwato. Images: @ThabileNgwato and @Rushsportson2

Source: Twitter

Jimmy Tau has allegedly married his on-and-off-again girlfriend, Thabile Ngwato, less than a year after his separation from his wife, Tsholofelo Mhlongo.

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain and the Newzroom Afrika boss was spotted together in Bryanston dining at a well-known restaurant in March 2025.

Sunday World reports the former Kaizer Chiefs defender, and the Newzroom Afrika CEO, tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony nearly two weeks ago at Muldersdrift, in Gauteng.

Tau’s close friends reveal to the publication that their wedding was attended by family members and close friends, who were asked to keep the ceremony private.

Ngwato refused to comment on her alleged wedding to Tau when she was contacted for a comment.

Zimoja reported in March 2025 that the soccer analyst and his baby mama, Tsholofelo Mhlongo divorced a year ago but remain good parents to their child.

SABC's sports reporter XoliswaZondo reported on her X account on Saturday, 10 May that Tau and Ngwato have tied the knot.

Daily Sun reported in 2015 that Ngwato was in a relationship with MK Party's Floyd Shivambu.

South Africans congratulate the newly weds

@Sienethemba wrote:

"Jimmy is smart. Mama action is a thing of the past."

@services9613 replied:

"He likes them bossing."

@KMelo1165930 said:

"And that daughter of a tycoon from Pretoria. He bricked his teamate George Lebese. He moves like agent from PE."

@breezerm85 replied:

"Tau is smooth u got to give it to him. And classy too I respect him u can tell he it is in him."

@Thamsanqa_30 wrote:

"A smooth operator this one, ask the Motaung's about him."

@TheGeopol said:

"Khosi is winning in all directions."

@ipeleng_moo replied:

"One thing about him. Definitely has a type. All these wealthy women."

@sonofgodnceku1 wrote:

"So, he ended up separating from Kemiso Motaung."

@HumbleSoul_21 replied:

"A whole medical Dr. Congratulations to them. I once come across her shenanigans with Lebese back in 2020. Kwala ka X."

@ThatoWePirates responded:

"Jimmy Tau, securing the bag always... Chow ntwanaka."

@DjangoXtra said:

"My goat Jimmy is smart. He’s allergic to poverty."

@EmmiieTLO wrote:

"Wow Congrats to them. This is beautiful."

@Mbhape1 wrote:

"So, he hit Floyd Shivambu ka stena?"

@TalkLessers said:

"Jimmy Tau's hit list is more than any other celebrity, he doesn't go for IT girls only serious woman."

Jimmy Tau is reportedly married to Newzroom Afrika boss Thabile Ngwato. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

