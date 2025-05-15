Sports personality Jimmy Tau and Newzroom Afrika CEO Thabile Ngwato have reacted to rumours that they have tied the knot

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender has also responded to reports that he was previously married to Tsholofelo Mhlongo

Kaizer Chiefs fans and fans of the senior journalist took to social media this week to respond to their secret wedding

Jimmy Tau and Newzroom Afrika boss Thabile Ngwato react to their secret wedding. Images: @ThabileNgwato and @Rushsportson2

Source: Twitter

Soccer analyst Jimmy Tau and businesswoman Thabile Ngwato have responded to media reports that they secretly got married.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player also responded to reports that he was married to his alleged baby mama, Tsholofelo Mhlongo.

SABC sports journalist Xoliswa Zondo shared Tau and Ngwato's reaction regarding their wedding on her X account on Thursday, 15 May.

According to Zondo, Ms Ngwato and Mr Tau have requested that details of their wedding remain private as they have not courted publicly.

The duo's response comes after Sunday World reported on Sunday, 11 May that the former Kaizer Chiefs defender and the Newzroom Afrika CEO tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony nearly two weeks ago at Muldersdrift, in Gauteng.

[Read entire statement below]

Social media reacts to Jimmy Tau's reported wedding

@g_mapaya said:

Jimmy Tau is doing exactly what we asked him to do at the men's conference. Wena slender, wena sdudla, wena yellowbone."

@portiajankie wrote:

"Jimmy's handsome! Omontle! I dont blame her for spoiling him."

JoeFerg58678029 reacted:

"Jimmy ain’t playing and has a rich taste. Going after rich huns nonstop."

@TalkLessers said:

"Jimmy Tau's hit list is more than any other celebrity; he doesn't go for IT girls only serious woman."

@Sienethemba wrote:

"Jimmy is smart. Mama action is a thing of the past."

@sobhuza101 replied:

"Jimmy is not playing games He knows everything partnership must be beneficial."

@ItisSamhere replied:

"Hi guys, t is Sam the terrible. Just one more reminder about marriage and the reason why you shouldn't wish to be like Jimmy Tau."

Daizamadavi said:

"Jimmy since retired from playing soccer his been busy with sugar Mamas. I stand my guy, very allergic to poverty."

@Makhupane_Oupa responded:

"So, Jimmy was eating news money silently. Clever one this one hehhh!"

@SmartBlueSA1 wrote:

"Why not Jimmy Tau Weds Newsroom Africa boss"? You just had to spice it."

@Sifisov1 replied:

"This seems like she went down on one knee and proposed to Jimmy Tau."

@Cool_Za_ wrote:

"Jimmy always goes for where he will benefit… What happened to the Motaung daughter?"

@poketams replied:

"My smart guy Jimmy Tau wants fame at all costs and really want to be rich from Motaung to MamaAction to NewsRoom Africa. He will be our guest speaker at this year's Men’s Conference he has earned his belts."

Jimmy Tau and Thabile Ngwato react to their secret wedding. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

