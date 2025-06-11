Club DJ Gogo Shotheni has announced that she has parted ways with Cavo Lounge, stating that it was an emotional decision

Gogo Skhotheni revealed that she will launch her own club in Frankfort, Free State, where she grew up

Fans and social media followers wished Gogo Skhotheni nothing but the best in her new venture

Gogo Shotheni is no longer associated with Cavo Lounge, saying she is stepping into a new chapter.

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and podcaster Gogo Skhotheni has ditched Cavo Lounge, stating that it was a very emotional decision.

Gogo Skhotheni on dropping Cavo Lounge

Tumi Motsoeneng, famously known as Gogo Shotheni, took to Instagram on Sunday, 8 June 2025, to share that she is no longer in partnership with Cavo Lounge. The emotional decision came at a time when the DJ transitioned from being a traditional healer to a God-fearing woman.

Skhotheni said this move sparked something in her to build her own legacy from the ground up.

"A Very Personal Announcement: I’m no longer in partnership with Cavo. While that chapter has come to an end, it sparked something powerful in me, the courage to start from scratch and build something of my own," she wrote.

Gogo Shotheni has parted ways with Cavo Lounge.

Source: Instagram

What is next for Gogo Skhotheni?

It is not over for the star in the club scene. She revealed that she will launch her own club in her hometown of Frankfort, Free State.

"With that said, I’m proud and emotional to share that I’ll be opening my very own spot this August in Frankfort, my hometown, the place where my parents were born, and where my roots run deep."

Tumi further stated her mission of building a legacy for herself, making it a very personal journey. She previously stated that opening a club resonates with being a DJ.

"This is more than just a business; it’s personal. It’s legacy. It’s home. Please follow the page @haa.gogo for all updates and behind-the-scenes as we build this dream together. Your support means more than you know."

Check out her announcement below:

Mzansi wishes Skhotheni well in her new ventures

People wished Shotheni well in her new adventure, and they cannot wait to see what she comes up with in August when she launches her own lounge.

Kgoshigadi Modipadi said:

"I thought Cavo was your baby, but congrats, dear and all the best. You did very well for that place, it was always packed."

Thembimx mentioned:

"Cavo is so dead right now. Skhotheni was the crowd puller, I don't wanna lie."

Duduzile_zuma stated:

"Bravo, what an accomplishment! We are so proud of you. Congratulations and best wishes to you."

It's Zandi encouraged:

"You are closer to your destination than you think. I love a person who puts in the work, instead of criticising others every chance they get."

Puliegh_replied:

"Congratulations my sister. I can't wait to visit your establishment in August."

Gogo Skhotheni announces ambassador deal

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni announced a new ambassadorship gig at the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2025.

Netizens gathered under her comments section to wish her well on her new gig, as her career flourishes.

