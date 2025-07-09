Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to a recent discovery made by Correctional Service officials following Vusimusi Matlala's arrest

It has been reported that the controversial tenderpreneur was caught with a phone

Netizens weighed in on the update, as many began to speculate about the contents of the phone

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the latest development in Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s case. Images: Instagram/ sizwedhlomo, Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The case involving Vusimusi Matlala is getting even more interesting after the tender king was caught with a phone.

What did Sizwe Dhlomo say about Vusimusi Matlala's latest scandal?

Months after the arrest of tenderpreneur, Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala, many details surrounding his business are beginning to come to light.

Matlala has been in the spotlight since his name was mentioned during General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's controversial media briefing.

He was taken into custody in May 2025, in connection with the alleged hit on media personality Tebogo Thobejane in October 2023, and new developments have come forth.

Sizwe Dhlomo laughed after Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala was caught with a phone in prison. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Reports suggest that Matlala was busted with a phone in prison. This was after a Correctional Services Head revealed that the businessman had a mobile phone in his possession. Twitter (X) user ZiyandaNgcobo shared the update from Newzroom Afrika.

Reacting to the post was Sizwe Dhlomo, who exclaimed, "Lol!"

Here's what Mzansi had to say about the Cat Matlala saga

Netizens are intrigued and curious to know about the contents of Matlala's phone:

BhovuRbay said:

"I'm curious about what's on that phone."

iamstargo requested:

"Can they show us the received and dialled numbers since Sunday?"

Zwide56341547 wrote:

"Imagine if the minister's number is found on that phone."

m_khethukuthula posted:

"The contents of that phone should be interesting to read."

SiyabongaNels13 exclaimed:

"Yhoooooo, this is going to be the long week!"

Social media speculated about the possible contents of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s phone. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, others speculated on what would possibly happen next:

Blacksh90139340 said:

"This story, for me, doesn’t make any sense. If the guy is connected, he would have known they were coming. I’m not convinced at all. The next thing they are going to tell us is that the phone doesn’t have Mchunu’s contacts. That phone will not implicate anyone, you will see."

majoyana31 speculated:

"That very same phone is going to be smuggled back to him within hours."

Blackman32332 wrote:

"I'm sure Sibiya has flushed everything on the cell phone. He can't risk Mkhwanazi getting it."

Tasphonik added:

"Screenshot this, he is going to die from a mysterious cause."

SLIM_Q_ suspected:

"It's a decoy; the real phone is still there. They will find calls to nobody."

Security tightens outside Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's house

In an earlier report, Briefly News revealed the details surrounding General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's police protection.

Following his explosive allegations against several politicians, many have expressed concern for his safety.

Even award-winning comedian David Kau declared that he supports General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and Mzansi backed him:

_Just_Trey_ said:

"We need more public figures like you to reclaim our country from corrupt politicians and arrest them all. Only AKA was vocal about the ills of our government, and others cared about gigs only."

Source: Briefly News